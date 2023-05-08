Availability: OLPRUVA™ drug in channel now anticipated in mid-June 2023



Awareness: 70% of metabolic treatment providers surveyed by Acer at SIMD Annual Meeting indicated an interest in treating at least one of their patients with OLPRUVA™ in 2023

Reimbursement: Acer engaged in discussions with payers representing a substantial majority of covered lives

NEWTON, Mass., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acer Therapeutics Inc. ( ACER ), a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for serious, rare and life-threatening diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced an update on progress in support of its commercial launch of OLPRUVA™ (sodium phenylbutyrate) for oral suspension, including drug availability now expected earlier than anticipated in mid-June 2023, subject to additional capital.

“Since the U.S. FDA approval of OLPRUVA™ at the end of 2022, we and our partners have been working diligently to bring this innovative treatment option to UCD patients in need as soon as possible,” said Chris Schelling, CEO and Founder of Acer. “As a result of these efforts, I am pleased to report we are ahead of our anticipated launch schedule and now expect drug availability beginning in mid-June 2023. We have also made significant progress in our ongoing discussions with payers regarding reimbursement, increased physician awareness and interest, and built out our patient support and fulfillment program. We look forward to continued progress across these and other launch initiatives and to delivering OLPRUVA™ to patients starting in mid-June 2023, subject to additional capital.”

Availability

As a result of the ongoing launch readiness efforts by Acer representatives and its manufacturing partners, Acer now expects select OLPRUVA™ dose levels to be available to patients beginning in mid-June 2023, at which time representatives from Acer’s patient support service will be available to begin accepting prescriptions. Acer expects to publish OLPRUVA™’s list price, or wholesale acquisition cost (WAC), in mid-to-late May.

Patient and Physician Awareness

Acer has also made significant progress in support of its objective to raise awareness for OLPRUVA™ as a new, alternative treatment option for certain UCD patients. Most recently, the Company attended and exhibited at the 44th Annual Meeting of the Society for Inherited Metabolic Disorders (SIMD), in March 2023.

During the annual meeting, the Company met with 33 metabolic treatment providers -- including nurse practitioners, registered dieticians, and physicians – from 24 metabolic treatment centers throughout the U.S. Of those metabolic treatment providers surveyed by Acer, 70% expressed a high interest in treating at least one of their patients with OLPRUVA™ in 2023. Providers surveyed also stated they viewed OLPRUVA™ as an attractive alternative therapy for UCD patients citing that despite available nitrogen scavengers in the market today, there are still unmet needs for UCD patients that may likely be addressed by prescribing OLPRUVA™.

Reimbursement

Acer Therapeutics has been engaged with both commercial and government payers as the Company anticipates approximately 50% of OLPRUVA™ prescriptions to be reimbursed through Medicaid, 45% through commercial payers, and 5% Medicare Part D. The Company is in discussions with the major pharmacy benefits managers (PBM) and group purchasing organizations (GPO) representing a substantial majority of covered lives, and Acer believes it will begin attaining OLPRUVA™ commercial insurance coverage in 2H 2023. The Company is also in negotiations with Medicaid payers in key priority states with the goal of attaining reimbursement for OLPRUVA™ Medicaid patients starting in Q3 2023.

Patient Support

Acer has also established and staffed its patient support program, Navigator by Acer Therapeutics, that includes a suite of services designed to provide streamlined and efficient prescription management -- including benefits verification, education, and home delivery -- and personalized support for OLPRUVA™ patients.

New FDA-Approved UCD Treatment Option: OLPRUVA™

ACER-001 (sodium phenylbutyrate) was approved for the treatment of certain UCDs in December 2022 and is marketed under the brand name, OLPRUVA™. OLPRUVA™ (sodium phenylbutyrate) for oral suspension is a prescription medicine used along with certain therapy, including changes in diet, for the long-term management of adults and children weighing 44 pounds (20 kg) or greater and with a body surface area (BSA) of 1.2 m2 or greater, with urea cycle disorders (UCDs), involving deficiencies of carbamylphosphate synthetase (CPS), ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC), or argininosuccinic acid synthetase (AS).1 Please see Important Safety Information and full Prescribing Information, including Patient Information.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer is a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases with significant unmet medical needs. In the U.S., OLPRUVA™ (sodium phenylbutyrate) is approved for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCDs) involving deficiencies of carbamylphosphate synthetase (CPS), ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC), or argininosuccinic acid synthetase (AS). Acer is also advancing a pipeline of investigational product candidates for rare and life-threatening diseases, including: OLPRUVA™ (sodium phenylbutyrate) for treatment of various disorders, including Maple Syrup Urine Disease (MSUD); EDSIVO™ (celiprolol) for treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (vEDS) in patients with a confirmed type III collagen (COL3A1) mutation; and ACER-801 (osanetant) for treatment of Vasomotor Symptoms (VMS), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and prostate cancer. For more information, visit www.acertx.com.

