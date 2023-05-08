Veteran Technology Executive Kelly Ducourty Joins UiPath as Chief Customer Officer

Author's Avatar
10 hours ago
Article's Main Image

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise+automation software company, today announced that Kelly Ducourty is joining the Company in the role of Chief Customer Officer, effective immediately. Reporting to Rob Enslin, UiPath Co-CEO, Ducourty leads all customer operations, customer success and professional services, enablement, incentive design, and global partners to advance the organization’s mission to help customers and partners achieve exceptional business outcomes and ongoing value with UiPath.

Ducourty joins UiPath most recently from Google, where she led Go-to-Market Strategy and Operations at Google Cloud and also drove the small- and medium-sized business segment. In this role, she played a key part in the global sales organization and was accountable for driving Google Cloud’s growth at scale. This included geographical expansion into more than 10 markets, focusing on industry-specific approaches and solutions to enable positive customer outcomes, and implementing approaches to enhance sales operations for the organization.

Prior to joining Google, Ducourty spent over two decades at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) in various sales capacities. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales Excellence where she was responsible for all global sales functions within HPE and was chartered to provide best practices and synergies globally across the organization. In that role, she also led the ‘as a service’ business, and was responsible for large deal business development and the enablement of the company’s sales and partners. Prior, she led the companies’ largest and most strategic accounts spanning five industries.

“Thousands of organizations rely on UiPath to transform industries and improve the lives of people around the world, and we are deeply committed to delivering an exceptional customer and partner experience,” said Enslin. “Kelly is a strategic and transformational leader who has driven real scale while keeping the customer at the center. She brings deep cross-functional expertise to UiPath that will be instrumental in aligning our go-to-market teams and delighting our customers. I’m thrilled to welcome Kelly as our new Chief Customer Officer, and I look forward to this next stage of growth under her leadership.”

“UiPath is helping customers around the world to build pathways to more seamless cross-organizational business solutions, laying the foundation for innovations to scale,” said Ducourty. “I am looking forward to contributing my expertise and working alongside the UiPath team to build upon their success, and further elevate what I believe to be an already top-notch customer and partner experience.”

Ducourty is passionate about STEM+C education and career development for young women. She serves as President of the British Benevolent Society in Northern California as well as Chair of the American Cancer Society Gala for San Francisco.

About UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is on a mission to uplevel knowledge work so more people can work more creatively, collaboratively, and strategically. The AI-powered UiPath Business Automation Platform combines the leading robotic process automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities to understand, automate, and operate end-to-end processes, offering unprecedented time-to-value. For organizations that need to evolve to survive and thrive through increasingly changing times, UiPath is The Foundation of Innovation™. For more information, visit www.uipath.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230501005050r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230501005050/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.