Nexstar Reaches Multi-Year Agreement With Hulu

10 hours ago
Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST) (“Nexstar”) today announced that it has reached a comprehensive multi-year distribution agreement with Hulu. The deal covers 122 of the company’s local television stations, including the launch of the company’s MyNetworkTV affiliates and independent stations, and the continued carriage of its cable news network, NewsNation, on Hulu + Live TV. Financial terms of the agreement were not released.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across television, streaming and digital platforms, including nearly 300,000 hours of original video content each year. Nexstar owns America’s largest local broadcasting group comprised of top network affiliates, with 200 owned or partner stations in 116 U.S. markets reaching 212 million people. Nexstar’s national television properties include The CW, America’s fifth major broadcast network, NewsNation, America’s fastest-growing national news and entertainment cable network reaching 70 million television homes, popular entertainment multicast networks Antenna TV and Rewind TV, and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network. The Company’s portfolio of digital assets, including The Hill and BestReviews, are collectively a Top 10 U.S. digital news and information property. In addition to delivering exceptional content and service to our communities, Nexstar provides premium multiplatform and video-on-demand advertising opportunities at scale for businesses and brands seeking to leverage the strong consumer engagement of our compelling content offering. For more information, please visit Nexstar.tv.

