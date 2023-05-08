VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LithiumBank Resources Corp. (TSX-V: LBNK) (OTCQX: LBNKF) (“LithiumBank” or the “Company”) a lithium development company focused on lithium-enriched brine projects in Western Canada, announces the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held on April 27, 2023, including the appointment of Katya Zotova to the Board of Directors of the Company.



Ms. Zotova spent 25 years in strategy and corporate finance, private equity and investment banking across Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia and the Americas. Ms. Zotova is currently an Advisor on Energy Transition, Infrastructure and Industrials at Antler VC Fund and a non executive director for Harland & Wolff plc. Prior to joining Antler, Ms. Zotova led Investment Banking Coverage for Corporates across Europe, Middle East and Africa for Mizuho International plc, acted as a Senior Advisor on M&A and Private Equity for McKinsey & Co and was a non executive director for Vedanta Resources plc where she chaired the Sustainability Committee. Prior to McKinsey, Ms. Zotova led direct investments at L1 Energy / Pamplona Capital LLP, ran the International Acquisitions and Divestments group for Energy Investment Banking at Citigroup and held a number of strategy and M&A roles at Shell plc. During the course of her career, Ms. Zotova lived and worked in the Netherlands, USA, UK, UAE, South Africa and Russia.

All resolutions presented to the Shareholders were approved at the Meeting. Each of the resolutions are explained in detail in the Management Information Circular published in connection with the Meeting. It is available for reference on the Company's website www.lithiumbank.ca.

A total of 13,148,050 common shares, representing approximately 34% of the Company's outstanding common shares, were voted in person and by proxy at the Meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of:

Reappointing Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company;

Setting the number of directors at six, with the following six nominees elected as directors: Robert Shewchuk, Gianni Kovacevic, Steven Piepgrass, Christopher Murray, Paul Matysek and Katya (Ekaterina) Zotova. Ann Fehr chose not to stand for election at the Meeting and Katya (Ekaterina) Zotova was nominated by the shareholders present at the Meeting;

Approving the Company's New Fixed Stock Option Plan; and

Approving of the grant of incentive stock options under the New Fixed Stock Option Plan.

"On behalf of the board, I would like to thank shareholders for their participation and continuing support” commented Rob Shewchuk, CEO, LithiumBank. “We are very pleased to welcome Ms. Zotova to our board of directors. Her M&A experience at Shell plc, McKinsey and Citigroup and advisory on Energy Transition to Antler VC Fund and the World Energy Council will provide valuable support for the continued growth and success of LithiumBank”.

In connection with Ms. Zotova’s appointment, the Company granted 100,000 incentive stock options. These stock options will be exercisable at $1.23 per share, for a term of five years. The terms of the stock options will be in accordance with the Company’s Stock Option Plan.

LithiumBank also announces that it has engaged Real Creative Agency to provide marketing and investor relation services for the Company. Real Creative will assist LithiumBank in expanding investor awareness of its business and actively communicating with the investment community. In consideration for Real Creatives services, LithiumBank will pay a monthly fee of USD $7,500 for a term of 6 months. LithiumBank has also agreed to grant a total of 100,000 stock options to purchase common shares for a period of 5 years at a price of $1.26. The principal of Real Creative is Scott Shaffer. To the knowledge of the Company, Real Creative and Scott Shaffer do not own any common shares or warrants of LithiumBank. The agreement is subject to TSX approval.

About LithiumBank Resources Corp.

LithiumBank Resources Corp. is a development company focused on lithium-enriched brine projects in Western Canada where low-carbon-impact, rapid DLE technology can be deployed. LithiumBank’s mineral titles are strategically positioned over known reservoirs that provide a unique combination of scale, grade and exceptional flow rates that are necessary for a large-scale direct brine lithium production. LithiumBank is advancing and de-risking several projects in parallel of the Boardwalk Lithium Brine Project.

Contact:

Rob Shewchuk

CEO & Director

[email protected]

(778) 987-9767

