NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, today announced the integration of the American+Society+of+Addiction+Medicine (ASAM) CONTINUUM into the NextGen%26reg%3B+Behavioral+Health+Suite. Considered the industry’s leading standard in addiction assessment and treatment protocol, ASAM’s collaboration with NextGen Healthcare delivers guidelines that assist providers in determining the severity of substance use disorders (SUD) and outlines best practices in addiction management. A partner since 2016, NextGen Healthcare is now helping to expand access to ASAM’s tools in Arizona's public behavioral health system. The program aims to improve adoption of evidence-based quality care for the assessment and treatment of SUDs.

“ASAM has put decades of effort into raising the standard of care to give patients and their loved ones optimal treatment outcomes,” said David R. Gastfriend, M.D., DFASAM, chief architect of the ASAM CONTINUUM decision toolkit. “Our work with NextGen Healthcare is helping to ensure patients receive the evidence-based care they deserve. This technology can now easily be integrated into routine care – boosting the comprehensiveness of assessment, standardizing placement, streamlining reimbursement approvals, and improving the quality and efficiency of care nationwide.”

ASAM CONTINUUM is an electronic assessment tool that allows clinicians, counselors, and other staff to leverage a computerized clinical decision support system (CDSS) to assess individuals with addictive SUDs and co-occurring conditions.

“ASAM is setting the standard in addiction medicine through clinical guidelines that allow providers to treat the whole patient,” said Srinivas (Sri) Velamoor, NextGen Healthcare chief growth & strategy officer and executive vice president. “The seamless integration of these standards into the NextGen Behavioral Health Suite means that clinicians have the information they need at the point of care. As more states began to require this standard of care, our clients have the solutions they need to deliver the best care possible, as well as comply with regulatory guidelines.”

Preventing, identifying, and treating addiction has never been more crucial. According to a 2021+survey commissioned by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), 46.3 million people aged 12 or older (16.5 percent of the population) are dealing with a substance use disorder.

“When dealing with patients in crisis, having the right technology in place is critical,” said Erica Chestnut-Ramirez, regional vice president at La Frontera EMPACT- Suicide Prevention Center, a NextGen Healthcare client based in Arizona. “NextGen Healthcare is easing the burden on providers so they can focus on what matters most – providing top-notch patient care.”

NextGen Behavioral Health Suite delivers behavioral health and human services across outpatient, residential, community and inpatient settings and is the industry’s only solution to combine these services with comprehensive primary care and oral health data in one integrated solution.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology solutions. We are reimagining ambulatory healthcare with award-winning solutions that enable high-performing practices to create healthier communities. We partner with medical, behavioral and oral health providers in their journey toward whole person health and value-based care. Our highly integrated, intelligent and interoperable solutions go beyond EHR and Practice Management to increase clinical quality and productivity, enrich the patient experience and drive superior financial performance. We are on a quest to achieve better healthcare outcomes for all. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

About the American Society of Addiction Medicine

ASAM, founded in 1954, is a professional medical society representing over 7,000 physicians, clinicians, and associated professionals in the field of addiction medicine. ASAM is dedicated to increasing access and improving the quality of addiction treatment, educating physicians and the public, supporting research and prevention, and promoting the appropriate role of physicians in the care of patients with addiction.

About La Frontera EMPACT- Suicide Prevention Center

EMPACT is committed to working collaboratively with public and private partners to solve community problems. We have the resources and expertise to address issues of behavioral health, housing, family and children’s services, employment, crisis intervention, and community and cultural education. We work hard to build personal responsibility, stabilize families, and assist individuals in achieving their recovery goals – helping to make our communities safer, stronger and healthier.

