T. Marzetti Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ: LANC), is pleased to announce the appointment of Luis Viso to Chief Supply Chain Officer, effective today. In this role, Mr. Viso will be responsible for developing and leading T. Marzetti’s fully integrated supply chain organization, positioning the company for growth while maintaining rigorous safety and quality measures.

Mr. Viso has nearly 40 years of experience in supply chain operations, innovation and R&D. Most recently, he was Executive Vice President of Operations for Monster Beverage, leading the company’s global expansion across 153 countries. Prior to that, he served as Chief Operating Officer for Diamond Crystal Brands and Senior Vice President of Operations for Keurig Green Mountain. Additionally, he spent eight years in leadership roles at The Coca-Cola Company, following a 20-year career at Kraft Foods. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Toledo.

“I am thrilled to welcome Luis to our executive leadership team,” said Dave Ciesinski, President & CEO of Lancaster Colony. “Luis has built a long and successful career in supply chain operations. His deep experience in the food and beverage industry, as well as his strong people-oriented leadership, will benefit our organization tremendously as we continue to execute our growth strategy.”

About T. Marzetti Company

T. Marzetti Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ: LANC), is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets. Our retail brands include Marzetti®, New York Bakery™, Sister Schubert’s®, Reames®, Flatout®, and Angelic Bakehouse®, in addition to exclusive license agreements for Olive Garden® dressings, Chick-fil-A® sauces and Buffalo Wild Wings® sauces. Our foodservice business supplies many of the top restaurant chains in the United States.

At T. Marzetti, our mission is to be The Better Food Company: Better people, that make better products, in a better corporate culture, that work in unison to make the world a better place. Led by our purpose, To Nourish Growth with All that We Do, our more than 3,000 team members are dedicated to innovative and quality products as well as superior service and value for our customers.

