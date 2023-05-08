The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN), home to flagship brand Hydrafacial, today marks the second anniversary of its public listing by ringing the Opening Bell of the NASDAQ exchange. The BeautyHealth Executive Committee and senior leaders, as well as members of Hydrafacial’s dedicated community of providers, will gather at NASDAQ’s New York City MarketSite in Times Square to commemorate the milestone.

"We have so much to be proud of since BeautyHealth was formed in 2021. In just two years as a public company, we have launched our biggest innovation, Syndeo, and taken it international; upgraded our global infrastructure to fuel long-term profitable growth; partnered with some of the best skincare brands in the business; and begun to add new offerings to our portfolio,” said BeautyHealth President and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Stanleick.

“While we are just getting started in many ways, our legacy of innovation began more than 25 years ago with the first hydradermabrasion device and a budding community of skin enthusiasts. Sixty patents, 90 countries and more than 40,000 estheticians later, we have created a category of beauty and health treatments that are revolutionizing the way we all think about skin health. Our vision is to become the world’s leading beauty health and wellness platform, fueled by a community of engaged providers, estheticians and consumers.”

Hydrafacial created the category of hydradermabrasion in 1997. Since then, consumers worldwide have come to rely on the highly enjoyable and efficacious treatment for the best skin of their lives and a boost in self-confidence. More than two decades and tens of millions of skin health experiences later, parent company BeautyHealth is meaningfully advancing its strategic plan. With the recent acquisition of microneedling device SkinStylus and continued growth of Hydrafacial and scalp health treatment Keravive™, BeautyHealth is maturing into the multi-brand ecosystem that was envisioned at its inception.

Under the fitting ticker symbol SKIN, BeautyHealth was first listed on the NASDAQ in 2021 upon the completion of the Hydrafacial and Vesper Healthcare business combination. Since its debut to the public markets, BeautyHealth has delivered consistent double-digit top-line growth while investing in its business, including +41% net sales growth in FY22, its first full year traded.

Key highlights in the company’s two-year history include:

More than doubling the size of the business, growing top-line sales by 120% on a full-year basis 1

Conquesting new doors and expanding Hydrafacial’s install base around the world +66% 2

Launching Hydrafacial Syndeo, the next generation, connected device in the U.S. and across key European and Asia-Pacific markets

Building an unmatched portfolio of marquee, co-created boosters through partnerships with the best in skincare including Dior Beauty, Omorovicza, JLO Beauty, Alastin, BABOR, Dr. Dennis Gross, Murad and others

Expanding Hydrafacial Experience Centers, key touch points for estheticians, influencers and media, in more than a dozen global cities including New York City, Paris, Singapore and Beijing

Training more than 40,000 estheticians globally through the premier HFX education program

Scaling Hydrafacial’s omni-channel availability, including its presence throughout all Sephora U.S. doors and its Singapore “Store of the Future,” as well as joining the signature wellness floor at Galeries Lafayette Haussmann in Paris

Growing Hydrafacial awareness, trial and affinity, with earned media value and Google Search trends up 166% and 39%, respectively, since 2019 3

Acquiring SkinStylus, an FDA-cleared microneedling device and one of the most complementary co-treatments to Hydrafacial

Today’s NASDAQ opening bell ceremony will be broadcast live starting at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time from the NASDAQ MarketSite Tower in New York, New York. To view the broadcast, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nasdaq.com%2Fmarketsite%2Fbell-ringing-ceremony. Videos and photos will also be shared on BeautyHealth social media channels during and following the ceremony: BeautyHealth+LinkedIn, Hydrafacial+LinkedIn, and Hydrafacial+Instagram.

About The Beauty Health Company

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) is a global category-creating company delivering millions of skin health experiences every year that help consumers reinvent their relationship with their skin, bodies and self-confidence. Our brands are pioneers: Hydrafacial™ in hydradermabrasion, SkinStylus™ in microneedling, and Keravive™ in scalp health. Together, with our powerful community of estheticians, partners and consumers, we are personalizing skin health for all ages, genders, skin tones, and skin types in more than 90 countries. We are committed to being ever more mindful in how we conduct our business to positively impact our communities and the planet. Find a local provider at https%3A%2F%2Fhydrafacial.com%2Ffind-a-provider%2F, and learn more at beautyhealth.com or LinkedIn.

1 Full year 2022 net sales as compared to 2019 full year net sales. The Company believes 2019 is a more meaningful comparison than 2020 given the pandemic disruption in 2020.

2 Install base as of December 31, 2022 compared to March 31, 2021.

3 Last twelve months ended March 31, 2023 compared to full year 2019. The Company believes 2019 is a more meaningful comparison than 2020 given the pandemic disruption in 2020.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230501005282/en/