Charles River Laboratories Launches Next Generation Sequencing Services for Bacterial Identification and Fungal ID

Author's Avatar
10 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) today announced the launch of Accugenix® Next+Generation+Sequencing+for+Bacterial+Identification+and+Fungal+Identification (Accugenix® NGS). Accugenix NGS simultaneously sequences millions of individual DNA fragments from a sample and provides key information to pharmaceutical and personal care manufacturers regarding microbial control.

When studying pure isolates and/or sequencing of mixed species environments, Accugenix NGS provides a deeper resolution of organism genes and variants at a level never before possible. The platform answers client questions, provides more robust compliance capabilities and higher levels of control, while offering partnership with a global network of labs, bioinformaticians, and specialists who interpret results and provide post-report support.

Enhancing Accugenix Global Availability

Charles River recently entered into partnerships with MPL - Mikrobiologisches Prüflabor (Austria) and Sure Laboratories (The Netherlands) to provide regional access to rapid, accurate microbial identifications to the industrial microbiology market, including pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, personal care and other global manufacturing industries. These agreements bring together Charles River’s curated, proprietary microbial identification database and the high-quality extensive testing services of international microbiological laboratories.

Customers of MPL and Sure Laboratories will now be able to leverage the robust Accugenix sequence and MALDI-TOF databases, consisting of relevant species that frequently occur in sterile and nonsterile manufacturing environments. Both databases are regularly updated to provide the most accurate and taxonomically correct identifications.

AccuPedia: A Deeper Look into Microorganisms

As an enhancement to the Accugenix portal, Charles River recently launched AccuPedia, an informational database of microorganisms and their characteristics that empowers users to minimize contamination risks and maximize control over environmental monitoring. AccuPedia is available for organisms identified by sites to help assess risk and make better operational decisions. By utilizing tools like tracking and trending along with AccuPedia, clients can facilitate investigations and implement appropriate remediations.

To learn more about the Accugenix platform, view %3Ci%3ETracking+and+Trending+Made+Easy%3C%2Fi%3E, a webinar with Mirna Vazquez, available on-demand.

Approved Quotes

  • “During a contamination event, we know how critical every minute is to our clients. Traditional sequencing methods are limited—which is why we developed Accugenix NGS to provide more efficient and effective results, reducing downtime and uncertainty.” –Greg Marshall, Corporate Vice President & General Manager, Microbial Solutions, Charles River
  • “For many clients, geographic proximity is a major deciding factor when choosing a microbial identification partner. Our partner lab initiative allows us to bring Charles River’s services and support to clients in new geographies, expanding our reach. We are excited to grow the program and provide industry-leading microbial identification to the industry.” –Ian Jester, Corporate Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, Microbial Solutions at Charles River

About Charles River

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230501005263r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230501005263/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.