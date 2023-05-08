Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI), a global leader in pulse oximetry and other innovative noninvasive monitoring technologies, today announced the launch of Stork, a revolutionary home baby monitoring system. This innovative system offers parents insights into their baby’s health data, helping them learn more about and be better connected with their baby.

“When we set out in 1989 to reinvent pulse oximetry, we named the project ‘Stork’ because our hope was that this technology would help reliably bring healthy babies home to their parents,” said Joe+Kiani, Founder and CEO of Masimo. “With Stork’s introduction today, we’ve taken our passion for newborn care and our innovative and groundbreaking technologies to craft a solution that we hope will give parents greater insights into their babies and help them live healthier lives. Parenting is the hardest thing one loves to do. With Stork, our goal is to improve the parenting experience through a seamless, thoughtful integration of advanced and trusted health technologies that bring real data to parents.”

“We designed Stork so parents and their babies can stay connected, when they can’t be next to each other,” continued Mr. Kiani. “Today’s parents are technologically sophisticated and better educated about their babies than ever. They track their own health data and know how managing that data can help them understand more about themselves. With Stork, we bring them the highest quality data so that they can be vigilant and learn even more about their babies.”

The Masimo Stork monitoring ecosystem, which comprises several components, will be available in multiple configurations. Masimo Stork Vitals+, the flagship solution, consists of a boot with sensor, video camera, and a mobile app.

The Masimo Stork boot is made from an ultra-soft, comfortable medical-grade silicone that conforms gently on the baby’s skin and comes in three sizes to ensure a good fit. The boots are designed to grow with the baby (up to 18 months old). The sensors embedded in the Stork boot are the product of meticulous engineering to harness decades of expertise in newborn health to detect babies’ oxygen saturation (SpO 2 ), pulse rate, and temperature with remarkable accuracy and dependability.

Masimo Stork also features a 2K QHD-capable, high-resolution camera with a mobile app. The Stork camera provides outstanding nighttime vision and offers high-quality two-way audio through the camera, letting parents hear and talk to their babies as if they were right next to them. The camera is also equipped with room condition monitoring to accurately report room temperature, humidity, and noise levels. All components are connected to the Masimo Stork app, which allows parents to see their baby’s monitoring data and milestones; view summaries of averages and trends; and coming soon, share images directly with others. The simple and intuitive app contains built-in educational tools to empower parents with the confidence to know what’s important, when it’s important.

For consumers who do not require streaming video, the Stork Vitals solution replaces the camera with a health hub which connects the Stork boot and sensor to the Stork App, while providing two-way audio and the ability to monitor room conditions.

Masimo Stork is an ideal gift for new and expecting parents, for baby showers, or as a thoughtful gesture for those who want to track health indicators to get to know their baby better. The Masimo Stork system bundles range from $249 to $549 USD. Bundles are now available for pre-order in the U.S. at MasimoStork.com and will begin shipping in June 2023.

Masimo Stork is not for medical purposes.

The Masimo Story

34 years ago, two engineers undertook the daunting task of reimagining pulse oximetry in order to address an issue previously thought “unsolvable”: how to make pulse oximetry monitoring accurate and reliable on the most vulnerable patients of all, premature babies in the NICU. Their groundbreaking innovation, known as Masimo Signal Extraction Technology®, or SET®, has transformed patient care, reducing mortality and morbidity, and giving clinicians more time to focus on their patients and not their previously unreliable pulse oximeters.1 Today, Masimo SET® is used to continuously monitor more than 200 million patients a year around the world,2 and is the primary pulse oximetry at 9 of the top 10 U.S. hospitals.3

Over the years, Masimo’s unwavering dedication to enhancing outcomes for the most delicate and youngest patients has resulted in significant reductions in neonatal blindness from retinopathy of prematurity,4 and significant improvements in screening newborns for critical congenital heart disease.5 Its original breakthrough innovation, SET®, has been shown to outperform other pulse oximetry technologies in more than 100 independent and objective studies.1 With Stork, which uses that same technology, Masimo now offers that same level of superior performance and reliability in a baby monitor.

About Masimo

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global medical technology company that develops and produces a wide array of industry-leading monitoring technologies, including innovative measurements, sensors, patient monitors, and automation and connectivity solutions. In addition, Masimo Consumer Audio is home to eight legendary audio brands, including Bowers & Wilkins, Denon, Marantz, and Polk Audio. Our mission is to improve life, improve patient outcomes, and reduce the cost of care. Masimo SET® Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion™ pulse oximetry, introduced in 1995, has been shown in over 100 independent and objective studies to outperform other pulse oximetry technologies.1 Masimo SET® has also been shown to help clinicians reduce severe retinopathy of prematurity in neonates,4 improve CCHD screening in newborns5 and, when used for continuous monitoring with Masimo Patient SafetyNet™ in post-surgical wards, reduce rapid response team activations, ICU transfers, and costs.6-9 Masimo SET® is estimated to be used on more than 200 million patients in leading hospitals and other healthcare settings around the world,2 and is the primary pulse oximetry at 9 of the top 10 hospitals as ranked in the 2022-23 U.S. News and World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll.3 In 2005, Masimo introduced rainbow® Pulse CO-Oximetry technology, allowing noninvasive and continuous monitoring of blood constituents that previously could only be measured invasively, including total hemoglobin (SpHb®), oxygen content (SpOC™), carboxyhemoglobin (SpCO®), methemoglobin (SpMet®), Pleth Variability Index (PVi®), RPVi™ (rainbow® PVi), and Oxygen Reserve Index (ORi™). In 2013, Masimo introduced the Root® Patient Monitoring and Connectivity Platform, built from the ground up to be as flexible and expandable as possible to facilitate the addition of other Masimo and third-party monitoring technologies; key Masimo additions include Next Generation SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring, O3® Regional Oximetry, and ISA™ Capnography with NomoLine® sampling lines. Masimo’s family of continuous and spot-check monitoring Pulse CO-Oximeters® includes devices designed for use in a variety of clinical and non-clinical scenarios, including tetherless, wearable technology, such as Radius-7®, Radius PPG®, and Radius VSM™, portable devices like Rad-67®, fingertip pulse oximeters like MightySat® Rx, and devices available for use both in the hospital and at home, such as Rad-97®. Masimo hospital and home automation and connectivity solutions are centered around the Masimo Hospital Automation™ platform, and include Iris® Gateway, iSirona™, Patient SafetyNet, Replica®, Halo ION®, UniView®, UniView :60™, and Masimo SafetyNet®. Its growing portfolio of health and wellness solutions includes Radius Tº® and the Masimo W1™ watch. Additional information about Masimo and its products may be found at www.masimo.com. Published clinical studies on Masimo products can be found at www.masimo.com%2Fevidence%2Ffeatured-studies%2Ffeature%2F.

ORi, RPVi, and Radius VSM have not received FDA 510(k) clearance and are not available for sale in the United States. The use of the trademark Patient SafetyNet is under license from University HealthSystem Consortium.

