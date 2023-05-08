New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) today announced the appointment of Frank Casey as President of NJR Home Services, the company’s appliance service and home comfort business, effective July 1, 2023. Mr. Casey will succeed Senior Vice President of NJR Retail and NJR Home Services President Thomas J. Massaro, who will be retiring on September 30, 2023.

“Frank is a talented and well-respected leader with extensive experience in the energy and appliance service field, and we are fortunate to have him join our leadership team,” said Steve Westhoven, President and CEO of New Jersey Resources. “I have every confidence that he will continue to effectively grow our Home Services business and serve our company and customers well.”

For over two decades, NJR Home Services has been providing homeowners across New Jersey with high quality appliance and installation services. With more than 8,000 five-star Shopper Approved reviews, today it is one of the most-trusted HVAC service and sales companies in the state. With its team of trained technicians and licensed professionals, NJR Home Services provides customers with home comfort solutions, including equipment sales and installations, solar lease and purchase plans and heating, cooling, water heating, electric and standby generator contracts. It has also been recognized as a Top 20 Ruud National Pro Partner for seven consecutive years for consistently demonstrating excellence in sales, customer support, and overall service.

As President of NJR Home Services, Mr. Casey will lead NJR’s appliance service business and its team of nearly 150 trained technicians, licensed professionals and skilled employees. He will be responsible for overseeing all operations and service activities, including NJR Retail, as well as developing new growth opportunities. He joined NJR Home Services in 2011 and most recently served as Assistant Vice President and Managing Director of that business.

Prior to joining NJR Home Services, he worked as a Controller at MCF Brands. He previously served as a Controller at Croft Tools and an Assistant Controller at K. Hovnanian, Centex Homes and the Medical Center of Ocean County. Mr. Casey has a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Kean University and has a Master HVACR license from the State of New Jersey.

Mr. Massaro is scheduled to retire at the end of NJR’s fiscal year after 34 years with the company. He has been a member of the company’s executive team for nearly two decades and served in numerous leadership roles across the organization, including his current positions of Senior Vice President of NJR Retail and President of NJR Home Services since December 2019.

“Tom has been a valued member of our team for more than three decades and has contributed immensely to the growth and success of our company over the course of his long career,” Westhoven said. “I want to thank Tom for his years of dedicated service and steady leadership that have elevated our company and benefited our customers. On behalf of our entire organization, I wish him well in his retirement.”

