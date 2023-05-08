Zymeworks Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

10 hours ago
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zymeworks Inc. ( ZYME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference. Zymeworks’ management will participate in one-on-one meetings and present on May 11 at 8:55 am Pacific Time in Las Vegas, NV.
  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference: Zymeworks’ management will participate in one-on-one meetings and present on June 7-9 in New York, NY.

All presentations and webcasts will be available on Zymeworks’ website at http://ir.zymeworks.com/events-and-presentations.

About Zymeworks Inc.

Zymeworks Inc. ( ZYME) is a global biotechnology company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks' mission is to make a meaningful difference for people impacted by difficult-to-treat cancers and other serious diseases. Zymeworks' complementary therapeutic platforms and fully integrated drug development engine provide the flexibility and compatibility to precisely engineer and develop highly differentiated antibody-based therapeutic candidates. Zymeworks engineered and developed zanidatamab, a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody using Zymeworks' proprietary Azymetric™ technology. Zymeworks has entered into separate agreements with BeiGene, Ltd. (BeiGene) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited (Jazz), granting each of BeiGene and Jazz with exclusive rights to develop and commercialize zanidatamab in different territories. Zanidatamab is currently being evaluated in global Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials as a treatment for patients with HER2-expressing cancers. Zymeworks' next clinical candidate, zanidatamab zovodotin (ZW49), is a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) developed using Zymeworks' proprietary Azymetric™ and ZymeLink™ Auristatin technologies. Zanidatamab zovodotin is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with a variety of HER2-expressing, HER2-amplified or HER2-mutant cancers. Zymeworks is also advancing a deep pipeline of product candidates based on its experience and capabilities in both ADC and multispecific antibodies (MSAT). In addition to Zymeworks' wholly owned pipeline, its therapeutic platforms have been further leveraged through strategic partnerships with global biopharmaceutical companies. For information about Zymeworks, visit www.zymeworks.com and follow @ZymeworksInc on Twitter.

Contacts:

Investor Inquiries:    
Jack Spinks 
Director, Investor Relations
(604) 678-1388  
[email protected]

Media Inquiries:  
Diana Papove
Director, Corporate Communications
(604) 678-1388  
[email protected]

