Zoetis+Inc. ( NYSE:ZTS, Financial) will host an Investor Day on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at the New York Stock Exchange featuring Kristin Peck, Chief Executive Officer; Wetteny Joseph, Chief Financial Officer; Robert Polzer, Ph.D., President of Research and Development; and other members of the Zoetis executive team. Zoetis will provide an update on the company’s strategy to deliver long-term profitable growth and value for shareholders, followed by a Q&A session.

The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and conclude at approximately 12:30 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the investor day presentations, along with supporting materials, will be available to the general public on the day of the event on the Zoetis+Investor+Relations+website. Information on pre-registering for the webcast is available today.

In-person attendance is by invitation only and advance registration is required. Institutional investors and analysts interested in attending should contact one of the company’s Investor Relations contacts listed on this press release.

About Zoetis

As the world’s leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness for more than 70 years, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide – from veterinarians and pet owners to livestock farmers and ranchers. The company’s leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. A Fortune 500 company, Zoetis generated revenue of $8.1 billion in 2022 with approximately 13,800 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com.

ZTS-COR

ZTS-IR

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230501005082/en/