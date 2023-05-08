CINCINNATI, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group Inc. ( WKHS) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”), an American technology company with a vision to pioneer the transition to zero emission commercial vehicles, will hold a conference call on Monday, May 15 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (7:00 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 as well as the Company’s plans and outlook. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



Workhorse management will host a presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (7:00 a.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in: 877-407-8289

International dial-in: 201-689-8341

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Investor Relations section of Workhorse's website.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 22, 2023.

Toll-free replay number: 877-660-6853

International replay number: 201-612-7415

Replay ID: 13738511

About Workhorse Group Inc.

Workhorse is a technology company focused on providing ground and air-based electric vehicles to the last-mile delivery sector. As an American original equipment manufacturer, we design and build high performance, battery-electric trucks and drones. Workhorse also develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that are fully integrated with our vehicles and enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. All Workhorse vehicles are designed to make the movement of people and goods more efficient and less harmful to the environment. For additional information visit workhorse.com.

