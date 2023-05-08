Kenny Wilson Assumes CEO Role at Jabil

Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), a global manufacturing solutions provider, today announced that Kenny Wilson has officially assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Wilson, a long-time leader within Jabil, succeeds Mark Mondello who will remain with the company as Executive Chairman of the Board. Wilson was also appointed to the Board of Directors last week.

“There is no greater honor than having the opportunity to continue to shape the Jabil story as its new CEO, to be a protector of this unique culture, and to provide future generations the privilege of experiencing what we all have in our careers at this company,” said Wilson. “As we continue our growth, we will continue to deliver exceptional value to our customers, shareholders, employees, and communities.”

As a seasoned industry leader with more than three decades of experience, Wilson brings a wealth of expertise in electronics manufacturing, supply chain management, and customer engagement to his new position. He originally joined Jabil in 2000 in Livingston, Scotland, as a business unit coordinator. During his time at Jabil, Wilson grew and led several businesses, most recently leading Jabil’s Green Point organization in Asia.

“I couldn’t be more pleased with our selection of Kenny Wilson as Jabil’s next CEO,” said Mondello. “His work ethic, approach, experience, and commitment to servant leadership position him perfectly to lead our team and underpin the wonderful working relationship we have. Kenny has earned this promotion and I look forward to working side-by-side with him, from my position as Executive Chairman, as he embraces his new role.”

“Our commitment to putting customers at the center of everything we do has been a fundamental part of our DNA from day one. Our unique culture empowers and enables our people to deliver exceptional results, and our focus on increasing margins, and delivering sustainable free cash flow ensures we continue to provide value to our customers and shareholders. With robust growth in key areas of our business, we are excited about the tremendous opportunities ahead for Jabil,” concluded Wilson.

About Kenny Wilson:

Kenneth S. Wilson is the current CEO and director of Jabil since May 2023. He previously served as executive vice president and CEO of Jabil’s Green Point division, where he also assumed responsibility for Consumer Packaging and Corporate Procurement. He first joined Jabil in 2000 as a business unit coordinator and has held various leadership roles, including VP of global business units, running businesses such as consumer electronics and telecommunications. Prior to Jabil, he spent eight years at Motorola where he served as operations manager in their Handset Division. Wilson has a bachelor’s degree in manufacturing engineering and an MBA from Edinburgh Business School.

About Jabil:

Jabil (NYSE: JBL) is a manufacturing solutions provider with over 250,000 employees across 100 locations in 30 countries. The world's leading brands rely on Jabil's unmatched breadth and depth of end-market experience, technical and design capabilities, manufacturing know-how, supply chain insights and global product management expertise. Driven by a common purpose, Jabil and its people are committed to making a positive impact on their local community and the environment. Visit www.jabil.com to learn more.

