RenovoRx%2C+Inc. (“RenovoRx” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RNXT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the localized treatment of solid tumors, announced it joined Pancreatic+Cancer+Action+Network (PanCAN) as a sponsor of the organization’s PurpleStride Silicon Valley event, this past Saturday, April 29, 2023. RenovoRx has sponsored PanCAN’s PurpleStride Silicon Valley event for the past several years.

To help patients, improve outcomes and raise PanCAN funds, RenovoRx employees, family members, and friends created Team RenovoRx. PurpleStride Silicon Valley 2023 took place at Discovery Meadow in Downtown San Jose, California.

RenovoRx CEO Shaun Bagai, commented, “We proudly support PanCAN and the PurpleStride event which is improving pancreatic cancer awareness across America. Our team is energized by meeting survivors, providers, and supporters at this important event.”

According to American Cancer Society’s Cancer Facts & Figures 2023, pancreatic cancer has a 5-year combined overall survival rate of 12% (Stages I-IV) and will be the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths before 2030. RenovoRx is dedicated to advancing treatment options to help extend survival and improve quality of life for patients impacted by pancreatic cancer and other difficult-to-treat cancers.

Silicon Valley’s PurpleStride walk is coordinated with nearly 60 other communities across the nation for one nationally synchronized PanCAN PurpleStride event. Funds raised through this nationwide movement fuel life-changing programs and services for pancreatic cancer patients and their families.

“By taking action locally, we have the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of pancreatic cancer patients nationwide,” said Ariane Chapple, Community Relationship Manager of PanCAN’s Silicon Valley affiliate. “We are grateful to RenovoRx’s commitment to raise vital funds and awareness to support the pancreatic cancer community through this important event.”

To learn more about the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and how you can make a difference, visit pancan.org.

About the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) leads the way in accelerating critical progress for pancreatic cancer patients. PanCAN takes bold action by funding life-saving research, providing personalized patient services and creating a community of supporters and volunteers who will stop at nothing to create a world in which all pancreatic cancer patients will thrive.

About RenovoRx, Inc.

RenovoRx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a vision to disrupt the current paradigm of cancer treatment. Our mission is to lead a revolution in oncology therapy by delivering its innovative and targeted intra-arterial (IA) delivery of chemotherapy directly to solid tumors. The proprietary RenovoRx Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (RenovoTAMP®) therapy platform aims to avoid the harsh side effects typical of the current standard of care, or systemic delivery methods, thus improving patient well-being and, potentially extension of life, so more time may be enjoyed with loved ones. RenovoTAMP utilizes approved chemotherapeutics with validated mechanisms of action and well-established safety and clinical use, with the goal of improving their safety, tolerance, and widening their therapeutic window by providing more targeted delivery at the location of the tumor tissue. RenovoRx’s lead product candidate, RenovoGem™, is a combination of gemcitabine and its patented delivery system, RenovoCath®, and is regulated by the FDA as a novel oncology drug product to treat unresectable locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC). RenovoGem is currently being studied in the open label, randomized Phase III TIGeR-PaC clinical trial for the treatment of LAPC.

RenovoRx’s patent portfolio for its therapy platform and product candidates includes eight issued U.S. patents, one issued European patent, and several additional patents pending in the US, EU and Asia. RenovoRx has been granted Orphan Drug Designation for intra-arterial delivery of gemcitabine for the treatment of both pancreatic cancer and bile duct cancer (cholangiocarcinoma).

Learn more by visiting the RenovoRx website or following RenovoRx on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

