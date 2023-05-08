Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX), a regenerative medicine company developing MultiStem® (invimestrocel) cell therapy for critical care indications, announced today their participation in the Cellular Therapeutics in Trauma and Critical Care’s (CTTACC) conference, “Cellular Therapies and Transfusion Medicine in Trauma and Critical Care,” from May 8-11, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Presented by the University of California San Francisco and Colorado State University, this conference is the fifth in a series of conferences supporting the development and translation of novel therapies in trauma and critical care medicine, a field with limited therapeutic options. This conference will bring together the expertise and input of cell therapy companies, clinicians, basic scientists, industry, FDA, NIH, AABB, DARPA, BARDA and DOD representatives to discuss current research and existing barriers in the translation of these novel therapies in trauma and critical care medicine. Previous conferences have resulted in multiple cross-disciplinary collaborations and grants for pre-clinical studies and clinical trials.

Dr. Willie Mays, Executive Vice President and Head of Regenerative Medicine and Neuroscience Programs, has been invited to participate in this conference. On Tuesday, May 9th, he will be moderating a session titled, “Cellular and Novel Therapeutics in Neurotrauma and Polytrauma,” which will focus on novel blood and cell therapies for traumatic brain injury (TBI) and spinal cord injury (SCI).

“Athersys’ primary focus at this time is the clinical development of our proprietary cell therapy product, MultiStem, and its ability to treat and enhance recovery in patients suffering from acute severe injuries such as stroke and trauma,” commented Dr. Mays. “Opportunities to collaborate with other industry experts and advance the scientific understanding of novel therapies, like our MultiStem therapy, is critical for the clinical translation of cellular therapies now and in the future. I look forward to participating in this conference as its mission directly aligns with that of Athersys, to help patients in the acute care setting where there is an unmet medical need due to the limitations in standard of care.”

The following are specific details regarding Dr. Mays’ participation in the Cellular Therapies and Transfusion Medicine in Trauma and Critical Care conference:

Event: Session 3 | Cellular and Novel Therapeutics in Neurotrauma and Polytrauma Date: Tuesday, May 9th, 2023 Time: 1:15 p.m. ET Location: Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa, Scottsdale, Arizona

Please visit https%3A%2F%2Fcttacc.org%2F for additional information and registration.

About Athersys

Athersys is a biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutic product candidates designed to extend and enhance the quality of human life. The Company is developing its MultiStem® cell therapy product, a patented, adult-derived "off-the-shelf" stem cell product, initially for disease indications in the neurological, inflammatory and immune, and other critical care indications and has several ongoing clinical trials evaluating this potential regenerative medicine product. Athersys has forged strategic partnerships and a broad network of collaborations to further advance MultiStem cell therapy toward commercialization.

About MultiStem®

MultiStem® (invimestrocel) cell therapy is a patented regenerative medicine product in clinical development that has shown the ability to promote tissue repair and healing in a variety of ways, such as through the production of therapeutic factors in response to signals of inflammation and tissue damage. MultiStem therapy’s potential for multidimensional therapeutic impact distinguishes it from traditional biopharmaceutical therapies focused on a single mechanism of benefit. The therapy represents a unique "off-the-shelf" stem cell product that can be manufactured in a scalable manner, may be stored for years in frozen form, and is administered without tissue matching or the need for immune suppression. Based upon its efficacy profile, its novel mechanisms of action, and a favorable and consistent tolerability demonstrated in clinical studies, we believe that MultiStem therapy could provide a meaningful benefit to patients, including those suffering from serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical need.

