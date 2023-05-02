TORONTO, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Nickel Inc. (the “Company” or “Power Nickel”) (TSX-V: PNPN, OTCBB: PNPNF, Frankfurt: IVVI), today announced that Terry Lynch, CEO, will present live at the Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 2nd, 2023.

DATE: May 2nd, 2023

TIME: Live 2:00pm to 2:30pm ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/44jNv83

Available for 1x1 meetings: May 2nd, and 4th from 12:00pm-5:00pm ET

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Hole 23 Delivers! Power Nickel Final Drill Results from the Fall 2022 Drill Program and Initial Drill Results from Winter 2023

Power Nickel Forges Ahead to Create the World’s First Carbon Neutral Nickel Mine

Power Nickel Announces Partnership With Fleet Space Technologies - Proprietary "Exosphere" Approach To Enhance Exploration at NISK Mining Project

Power Nickel Retains Karbon-X to Offset their 2023 Drill Program of Up to 40,000 metres, with Voluntary Carbon Offsets

About Power Nickel Inc.

Power Nickel is a Canadian junior exploration company focusing on high-potential copper, gold, and battery metal prospects in Canada and Chile. On February 1, 2021, Power Nickel (then called Chilean Metals) completed the acquisition of its option to acquire up to 80% of the NISK project from Critical Elements Lithium Corp. (CRE: TSXV). The NISK property comprises a large land position (20 kilometres of strike length) with numerous high-grade intercepts. Power Nickel is focused on expanding its current high-grade nickel-copper PGE mineralization NI 43-101 resource with a series of drill programs designed to test the initial NISK discovery zone and to explore the land package for adjacent potential Nickel deposits.

