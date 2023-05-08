Granite ( NYSE:GVA, Financial) has been awarded an approximately $99 million contract by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to reconstruct a section of roadway in Pearland, Texas. Project funding will come from the TxDOT Unified Transportation Program and be included in Granite’s second-quarter CAP.

The project involves reconstructing and widening 5.5 miles of roadway on Farm-to-Market (FM) 521 from FM 2234 to State Highway 6 to convert the two-lane undivided road into a four-lane divided facility to accommodate growth in the area located in southwest Houston. The project team will undertake various activities, including constructing approximately 200,000 square yards of 10-inch Continuously Reinforced Concrete Pavement (CRCP), placement of 100,000 square feet of reinforced concrete lab, excavation and embankment work, and nearly 60,000 linear feet of drainage work. In addition, crews will construct sidewalks, improve intersections, and create turn lanes at various locations along the roadway.

The FM 521 project is approximately six miles from three existing Granite projects along State Route 288. This proximity provides opportunities for the optimization of plants and equipment, as well as sharing crews between projects. The combination of work at the SR 288 projects and the new project at FM 521 sets the groundwork for Granite to continue building teams and sharpen the team’s experience in the area.

“This project win supports our continued efforts to increase our operational presence in the greater Houston area and further establish Houston as a Home Market for the Texas Region,” said Granite Area Manager, Domingo Gonzalez. “It also positions us well for future best-value work in Houston as our capabilities and catalog of recent transportation work expand.”

The project is planned to begin in September 2023 and is expected to be completed in March 2026.

