The Crypto Company's Blockchain Training Alliance Signs New Engagement With Top Accounting Firm

10 hours ago
MALIBU, CA, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- The Crypto Company is pleased to announce that its 100% owned subsidiary, Blockchain Training Alliance (BTA), has signed a new engagement with one of the top accounting firms in the world. This engagement serves as a testament to the high-quality education that BTA delivers, as this accounting firm continues to return to BTA for additional education.

Ron Levy, CEO of The Crypto Company, said, "I am not aware of any other company that has delivered blockchain education to more Fortune 100 companies and government agencies. The fact that so many major corporations either have, or are looking to create, Blockchain initiatives shows how dynamic the Blockchain industry is."

BTA's education programs are designed to help individuals and organizations understand the impact of Blockchain technology and how it can be used to transform industries. With a focus on hands-on training and certification, BTA's courses provide the knowledge and skills needed to develop, implement, and manage Blockchain projects.

This new engagement with the top accounting firm is a significant achievement for BTA and The Crypto Company, as it highlights the growing demand for Blockchain education and certification. The engagement also underscores BTA's commitment to delivering top-quality education that meets the needs of today's business environment.

About The Crypto Company: The Crypto Company is a publicly-traded company focused on developing and delivering Blockchain education.

About Blockchain Training Alliance: Blockchain Training Alliance is a global leader in Blockchain education and certification. BTA offers a comprehensive suite of training programs designed to help individuals and organizations understand the impact of Blockchain technology and how it can be used to transform industries. BTA's courses are taught by industry experts and focus on hands-on training and certification.

Contact Information:
The Crypto Company
Phone: (424) 228-9955
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.thecryptocompany.com

