NEW YORK, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Bubblr, Inc. (OTC QB: BBLR), an ethical technology company focused on developing an Ethical Web Open-Source platform for the future of search and the advancement of a better Internet, is excited to announce its partnership with Toronto-based marketing firm, Outside the Box Capital. The collaboration aims to boost Bubblr's presence via social media channels to reach a wider audience of investors.



Outside the Box Capital, renowned for its expertise in social media platforms, will ensure more extensive awareness and dissemination of Bubblr's news and updates.

Jason Coles, CEO of Outside the Box Capital, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are dedicated to promoting companies with untold stories that bring groundbreaking innovation to the table. We are thrilled to work alongside Bubblr during this pivotal moment in the technology landscape. Our goal is to introduce Bubblr to a broader audience and garner the recognition it truly deserves."

Bubblr's CEO, Timothy Burks, shares his excitement about the collaboration, "We are delighted to join forces with Outside the Box Capital. Their expertise in social media marketing will undoubtedly elevate our visibility and reach among potential investors. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to advance a better Internet and make a lasting impact in the technology industry."

With this strategic partnership, Bubblr aims to further expand its influence and increase awareness of its ethical technology solutions among investors and the broader public.

Contact:

Steve Morris

Bubblr, Inc.

(646) 814 7184

About Bubblr, Inc.

Bubblr, Inc. is an ethical technology company that is providing the essential building blocks for the future of search on the Internet. It is building an open-source Ethical Web platform that is the technological manifestation of its very valuable granted patents. This platform will make available open-source app templates for licensees to build their own community apps or integrate our software with any existing apps.

