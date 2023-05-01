PR Newswire

Seasoned executive to lead SPEC Sensors/KWJ Engineering units

IRVINE, Calif., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINK), a world-leading trusted technology partner in the rapidly advancing world of human-machine interface devices, sensors, membrane switches and other cutting-edge technologies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Sreeni Rao, PhD, as General Manager of the company's Gas, Environmental and Air Quality Sensing Division, consisting of the SPEC Sensors and KWJ Engineering operations that the company acquired in December 2022.

Dr. Rao has over 25 years' of technical and business leadership experience in sensors, semiconductors and printed circuits with premier technology companies. He served most recently as Head of Gas and Environmental Sensors and Senior Director of Strategic Marketing for TDK Inc. since 2017. Prior to that, he served as Vice President, Marketing and Product Management, for Qualtré, a MEMS motion sensor start-up acquired by Panasonic, and as General Manager, Integrated Linear Products, for Analog Devices, Inc. He has also led the MEMS and Miniaturized Gas Sensing Standards Task Force for SEMI, the global industry association that unites the entire microelectronics manufacturing and design supply chain. Dr. Rao brings both high-level technical and business management expertise to Interlink, with a PhD in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of California, Irvine, and an Executive MBA from Northeastern University.

"Sreeni's wide range of scientific and executive skills, including technical product development, product management, strategic marketing and general management, will be an invaluable resource as we expand our business in gas, environmental and air quality sensing," said Steven N. Bronson, Interlink's CEO and Chairman. "We believe this area has tremendous potential for growth and we are committed to investing the necessary resources."

"I am thrilled to join the team at Interlink Electronics, a company with great leadership and vision," said Dr. Rao. "The company has a strong business model, and I look forward to working with the engineering and business teams at SPEC and KWJ to develop new markets for their cutting-edge environmental sensing technologies."

About Interlink Electronics, Inc.

Interlink Electronics is a world-leading trusted technology partner in the rapidly advancing world of human-machine interface (HMI) devices, sensors, membrane switches and other cutting-edge technologies. In addition to standard product offerings, Interlink utilizes its expertise in materials science, manufacturing, firmware, and software to produce in-house system solutions for custom applications. For 38 years, Interlink has led the printed electronics industry to commercialize its patented Force Sensing Resistor® technology. It has supplied some of the world's top electronics manufacturers with intuitive sensor and interface technologies. It also has a proven track record of supplying technological solutions for mission-critical applications in a diverse range of markets - including medical, automotive, consumer electronics, telecommunications, and industrial control - providing standard and custom-designed sensors that give engineers the flexibility and functionality they seek in today's sophisticated electronic devices.

Recent acquisitions have expanded the Company's portfolio of products and services into new areas. SPEC Sensors and KWJ Engineering, purchased in December 2022, offer industry-leading design and manufacture of electrochemical gas-sensing technology for industry, community, health and home, providing custom solutions, advanced sensors, innovative products and unique services with uses in fields such as carbon monoxide and ozone detection and air quality monitoring. Calman Technology Limited, acquired in March 2023, brings over 25 years of experience in the design and manufacture of membrane keypads, graphic overlays and label product, with customers in fields such as medical devices and defense technologies and operations across the UK and Europe.

Interlink serves an international customer base from its headquarters in Irvine, California, its world-class materials science lab and R&D center in Camarillo, California and the SPEC-KWJ advanced engineering and manufacturing facility in Silicon Valley. They are supported by strategic global locations covering manufacturing, distribution, and sales support.

