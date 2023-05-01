PR Newswire

WILMINGTON, Del., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today published its 2023 Sustainability Report detailing the progress made toward achieving its 2030 Sustainability Goals.

"We're pleased to issue this year's report that demonstrates how our teams are making meaningful progress to achieve our sustainability commitments and make a positive impact for our customers, employees, shareholders and communities," said Ed Breen, DuPont Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "In 2022, we continued to accelerate our strategic transformation to a premier multi-industrial company, aligning our portfolio to key growth areas and driving innovation and operational excellence to create significant value. Our performance, notably on climate and renewable energy goals outlined in this report, shows we are acting with urgency and are well-positioned to deliver the sustainable solutions needed today and in the future."

Notable accomplishments highlighted in this year's report include the following:

Achieved 35% reduction of Scopes 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) from 2019 baseline – surpassing the 2030 goal eight years ahead of schedule.

Reduced Scope 3 GHG emissions by over 1MM MT CO2 e in 2022 – 10% reduction from 2021.

Sourced 57% of electricity from renewable sources, when including Renewable Energy Credits in 2022 – a 200% increase over the previous year.

Initiated delivery of renewable wind power to the North American grid through our first operational virtual power purchase agreement.

Expanded and strengthened our innovative product portfolio by introducing new solutions to enable customers to achieve progress on climate, circular economy and water stewardship goals.

Received nine R&D100 and Edison Awards featuring products enabling customers to achieve progress on their sustainability goals.

Conducted over 1,000 product stewardship reviews and identified opportunities to enhance the sustainability of many existing products.

Delivered innovative technology, engaging in over 7,000 customer water projects in industrial and municipal settings, helping customers solve complex water purification challenges, including the reuse of water and other valuable raw materials.

Ranked in the top 10% among industry peers for Safety Performance for employee health and safety.

Strengthened talent attraction approach resulting in 55% of new professional hires in EMEA region being female, up from 27% in 2019.

Engaged in over 500 community projects with over 300 non-profit partners across 31 countries focused on STEM education and delivering innovations for good to help solve global challenges.

"At DuPont, we believe the most significant impact we can deliver is innovation across the value chain and recognizing our responsibility to reduce our own footprint," said Alexa Dembek, DuPont Chief Technology and Sustainability Officer. "Illustrated throughout this report are the advancements and impacts we've made working with our customers to create sustainable solutions that have the potential to change the world. Sustainability is firmly embedded into our business strategy to drive long-term growth and to bring value to our stakeholders – and the results show that our strategy of innovating for good, protecting people and the planet and empowering people to thrive is working."

The report was developed with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards, and the recommendations outlined by the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

More information on these and other sustainability accomplishments can be found in the full report. Learn more about DuPont's sustainability commitments and journey at https://www.dupont.com/about/sustainability/sustainability-report-2023.html.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "see," "will," "would," "target," and similar expressions and variations or negatives of these words.

Forward-looking statements address matters that are, to varying degrees, uncertain and subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which that are beyond DuPont's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not representations or warranties or guarantees of future results.

Forward-looking statements include statements which relate to the purpose, ambitions, commitments, targets, plans, objectives, and results of DuPont's sustainability strategy. Forward-looking statements include statements related to the standards and measurement of progress against the company's sustainability goals, including metrics, data and other information, which are based on estimates and assumptions believed to be reasonable at the time. The actual conduct of the company's activities and results thereof, including the development, implementation, achievement or continuation of any goal, program, policy or initiative discussed or expected in connection with DuPont's sustainability strategy may differ materially from the statements made herein. The use of the word "material" for the purposes of statements regarding our sustainability strategy and goals should not be read as equating to any use of the word in the company's other disclosures or filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

See DuPont's most recent annual report and subsequent current and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for further description of risk factors that could impact the expectations or estimates implied by the Company's forward-looking statements, including (i) the ability to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion, accounting and tax treatments, and benefits, including integration, related to portfolio changes; (ii) risks and costs related to indemnification of legacy liabilities; (iii) risks and uncertainties related to operational and supply chain impacts or disruptions, including ability to offset increased costs, obtain raw materials, and meet customer needs, and (iv) other risks to DuPont's business and operations. Unlisted factors may also present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Consequences of material differences in results as compared with those anticipated in the forward-looking statements could include, among other things, business or supply chain disruption, operational problems, financial loss, legal liability to third parties, loss of key customers, reputational harm and similar risks, any of which could have a material adverse effect on DuPont's consolidated financial condition, results of operations, credit rating or liquidity. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. DuPont assumes no obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dupont-publishes-2023-sustainability-report-301811848.html

SOURCE DuPont