Gains Cisco Master Service Provider Technology Specialization to help expand ePlus' market presence with broadband Service Providers

HERNDON, Va., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that it has acquired certain assets of the Network Solutions Group (NSG), a business unit of CCI Systems, Inc. (CCI). NSG is a Michigan-based provider of networking services and solutions focused in the broadband Service Provider end-market. This acquisition will help drive additional growth with enhanced engineering, sales, and services delivery capabilities specific to the industry. Service Providers are included in ePlus' telecom, media, and entertainment end-market category.

"ePlus has a long track record in the Service Provider space. This acquisition will further expand our national presence in this important end-market, and help capture opportunities resulting from the federal government's broadband funding initiatives," said Mark Marron, CEO and president, ePlus inc. "NSG has an excellent reputation in the market, a very capable workforce, and a solid customer base that will benefit from ePlus' broadened portfolio of offerings. We welcome our new NSG employees to the ePlus family and look forward to serving our hundreds of new customers."

"Our team is very excited to join ePlus," stated Mac Plymale, Jr., ePlus' new VP of Sales in its Service Provider Group. "Our Cisco Master Service Provider Technology Architect Specialization, one of only six nationwide, combined with ePlus' focus on customer experience, security, collaboration, and a broader portfolio of solutions, will create powerful synergies to address critical gaps in the service provider space and capture spend."

"We are pleased that NSG has joined ePlus. For decades, broadband Service Providers have relied on CCI's Network Solutions Group for technical solutions that optimize their carrier-grade critical infrastructure. This is a great outcome for employees and customers of the group, who will benefit from the expertise, strategy, and customer relations applied to ePlus' wider array of offerings," said John Jamar, CEO & president of CCI. "We are proud of what NSG has built over the past 20 years and look forward to a continuing alliance between CCI and ePlus, mutually serving our customers with complementary solutions."

The acquisition of certain assets and liabilities of CCI Systems, Inc. closed on April 30, 2023. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed and are not expected to have a material impact on ePlus' fiscal year 2024 results.

About CCI's Network Solutions Group

CCI'S Network Solutions Group (NSG) is a leader in providing High Performance-Next Generation converged carrier infrastructure for today's 5G ready Service Providers. NSG is leading the industry in its implementation of Routed Optical and high-capacity access networks with the latest in network management and automation utilizing the most capable and trusted OEMs in the market.

NSG's decades of network design, engineering and implementation experience complemented by over 30 industry certifications, including Cisco's Master Service Provider Technology Specialization, delivers high performance, secure, converged platforms for tomorrows network demands.

About CCI Systems, Inc.

CCI Systems is a solution provider specializing in telecommunications, comprehensive network assessments and consultation, industry-leading engineering and design services, as well as outside plant upgrades, maintenance, fusion splicing, project management and 24 x 7 network support services. Serving all types of broadband networks nationally.

CCI's Systems, Guide Star business unit provides managed cybersecurity, IT services, managed wifi, network monitoring and end user technical support. CCI Systems, Astrea business unit is a regional ISP operating networks in the Great Lakes region delivering reliable, fiber based broadband internet, video and voice services to residential, commercial and other end users.

With more than 70 years of experience serving broadband, communications and energy industries, CCI is employee-owned and committed to partnering with clients to make life better for all stakeholders.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus has an unwavering and relentless focus on leveraging technology to create inspired and transformative business outcomes for its customers. Offering a robust portfolio of solutions, as well as a broad range of consultative and managed services across the technology spectrum, ePlus has proudly achieved more than 30 years of success, carrying customers forward through adversity, rapidly changing environments, and other obstacles. ePlus is a trusted advisor, bringing expertise, credentials, talent and a thorough understanding of innovative technologies, spanning security, cloud, data center, networking, collaboration and emerging solutions, to organizations across all industry segments. With complete lifecycle management services and flexible payment solutions, ePlus' more than 1,700 associates are focused on cultivating positive customer experiences and are dedicated to their craft, harnessing new knowledge while applying decades of proven experience. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with locations in the United States, UK, Europe, and Asia–Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected]. Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about management's view of ePlus' future expectations, plans and prospects that are not historical facts and may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements." Actual and anticipated future results may vary materially due to certain risks and uncertainties. Certain risks and uncertainties that may affect such "forward-looking statements" are detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, especially under the heading "Risk Factors," and include but are not limited to our ability to successfully perform due diligence and integrate acquired businesses. All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and ePlus expressly disclaims any duty or obligation to update this information, except as may be required by law.

