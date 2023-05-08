Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) announced today that it has opened a greenfield location in Longview, Texas.

The Longview+branch services the east Texas market supporting Gregg County customers. “We are pleased to expand Beacon’s footprint in this growing corridor where Interstate 20 and U.S. highways 80 and 259 converge,” commented Peter Lippert, Beacon’s Regional Vice President, Texas. “This new branch is stocked with leading brands of residential and commercial roofing and complementary products, including Beacon’s own TRI-BUILT® products. In addition, customers on the go across the region can use our mobile app, Beacon PRO+, to save time and track deliveries.”

This is Beacon’s third greenfield opening in Texas this year and fourth new branch nationwide. The company anticipates at least 15 by the end of the year. Expanding our ability to serve customers through opening greenfield locations in growing areas is an example of the significant progress Beacon has made toward achieving growth above market and excellence in customer experience as laid out in our Ambition+2025+strategy.

About Beacon

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of building products, including roofing materials and complementary products, such as siding and waterproofing. The company operates over 480 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of nearly 100,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT®, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.

