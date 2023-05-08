Williams (NYSE: WMB) today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer Alan Armstrong will host a virtual Q&A session for shareholders on Thursday, May 11, 2023. Williams will partner with Say Technologies to offer a platform to receive and answer questions from verified shareholders ahead of the webcast.

Armstrong plans to address a selection of top-voted questions from shareholders related to Williams’ strategy, business and financial performance. The discussion will be moderated by Danilo Juvane, Vice President of Investor Relations and ESG and will begin at 4 p.m. Eastern Time (3 p.m. Central Time).

Starting today, verified Williams shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions directed to management for response at the event. To submit questions, please visit and register at: https%3A%2F%2Fapp.saytechnologies.com%2Fwilliams-2023-may. The Q&A platform will remain open until 48 hours before the event.

To access the webcast, visit the Events+%26amp%3B+Presentations section of the Williams Investor Relations website.

About Williams

As the world demands reliable, low-cost, low-carbon energy, Williams (NYSE: WMB) will be there with the best transport, storage and delivery solutions to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation, storage, wholesale marketing and trading of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 33,000 miles of pipelines system wide – including Transco, the nation’s largest volume and fastest growing pipeline – and handles approximately one third of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use. Learn how the company is leveraging its nationwide footprint to incorporate clean hydrogen, NextGen Gas and other innovations at www.williams.com.

Portions of this document may constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined by federal law. Although Williams believes any such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different. Any such statements are made in reliance on the “safe harbor” protections provided under the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995. Additional information about issues that could lead to material changes in performance is contained in Williams’ annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC.

