U.S. Bank Freight Payment Index: Truck Freight Volume Continues to Contract Nationwide Despite Major Increases in Southwest U.S.

Author's Avatar
9 hours ago
Article's Main Image

The volume of freight shipments moved via truck declined in the first quarter of 2023 by 6.1% year-over-year, according+to+the+latest+U.S.+Bank+Freight+Payment+Index.

This was the fourth quarter in a row where volume has contracted on an annual basis. The drop was most intense in the Southeast, West and Northeast regions, where volume fell 16.1%, 14.1% and 13.8%, respectively. Shipments fell just 2.4% year-over-year in the Midwest, but the region has experienced contracting volume for 12 straight quarters. Meanwhile, shipments in the Southwest region increased 14%, the region’s largest year-over-year increase since early 2018.

“This quarter was a prime example of how important it is to examine regional data when assessing truck freight shipments in the U.S.,” said Bobby Holland, director of freight data solutions at U.S. Bank. “Boosted by growing truck-transported trade with Mexico and increased activity at the Port of Houston, truck freight activity in the Southwest region is markedly different than what we’re seeing in other regions.”

Nationwide spending on truck freight fell just 0.3% year-over-year driven by an 8% year-over-year spending drop in the Midwest. Spending rose in all other regions, including by 16.7% annually in the Southwest and 7.8% in the Southeast.

“It’s clear that capacity is not uniform across the country,” said Bob Costello, senior vice president and chief economist at the American Trucking Associations. “The spending data we’re seeing in the South is more evidence that there is real trucking supply tightness there, while the Midwest is experiencing the opposite.”

Regional Data

West
Shipments
Linked quarter: -2.8%
Year over year: -14.1%

Spending
Linked quarter: 6.9%
Year over year: 2.8%

Shipments declined in the West on a quarterly basis for the fourth consecutive quarter. Low seaport volumes and a significant contraction in housing starts appear to be impacting truck freight volumes in the region.

Southwest
Shipments
Linked quarter: 5.0%
Year over year: 14.0%

Spending
Third quarter: 5.7%
Year over year: 16.7%

Continuing to be the top region for truck freight, the Southwest experienced its eighth straight quarter of year-over-year volume and spending increases.

Midwest
Shipments
Linked quarter: 1.3%
Year over year: -2.4%

Spending
Linked quarter: -5.3%
Year over year: -8.0%

The region continues to be the weakest overall, notching its 12th-straight year-over-year contraction in volume. There appears to be ample truck capacity in the Midwest, which was the only region to have a drop in spending.

Northeast
Shipments
Linked quarter: -4.8%
Year over year: -13.8%

Spending
Linked quarter: 2.2%
Year over year: 2.0%

This was the third-straight year-over-year decline in volume in the region and the largest drop since Q1 2021. Spending increased even as diesel fuel prices fell, suggesting marginally constrained capacity in the area.

Southeast
Shipments
Linked quarter: -10.1
Year over year: -16.1%

Spending
Linked quarter: 1.8%
Year over year: 7.8%

The Southeast had the largest annual decline among all regions, with the 16.1% drop the largest on record for the region. Similar to the West, new housing starts and declining seaport activity appear to be impacting truck freight volume in the Southeast.

To see the full report including in-depth regional data, visit the U.S.+Bank+Freight+Payment+Index+website. For 25 years, organizations have turned to U.S. Bank Freight Payment for the service, reliability, and security that only a bank can provide. The U.S. Bank Freight Payment Index measures quantitative changes in freight shipments and spend activity based on data from transactions processed through U.S.+Bank+Freight+Payment. The business processed $46 billion in 2022 for some of the world’s largest corporations and government agencies.

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp, with approximately 77,000 employees and $682 billion in assets as of March 31, 2023, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. The Minneapolis-based company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses: Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; Corporate & Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Investment Services. Union Bank, consisting primarily of retail banking branches on the West Coast, joined U.S. Bancorp in 2022. U.S. Bancorp has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, social responsibility, and customer service, including being named one of the 2023 World’s Most Ethical Companies. Learn more at usbank.com/about.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230501005144r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230501005144/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.