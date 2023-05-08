Piper Sandler Expands Restructuring Investment Banking Team with the Addition of Sam Karotkin

9 hours ago
Piper+Sandler+Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, is pleased to announce the addition of Sam+Karotkin as a managing director to its restructuring investment banking team.

“We are very excited to welcome Sam to the team. His strong leadership skills and extensive background in restructurings, both in and out of court, will be a great addition to our growing team and assist us in continuing to provide high quality advice and services to our clients,” said Todd+Snyder, managing director and global head of restructuring investment banking at Piper Sandler.

Karotkin joins Piper Sandler with 10 years of investment banking experience. Previously, Karotkin was in the restructuring investment banking group at Rothschild & Co. He has a broad range of transactional experience, including company side and creditor assignments involving in court and out of court recapitalizations and refinancings, as well as M&A and strategic advisory representations. Karotkin graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics from Tufts University and received his Master of Business Administration degree from New York University’s Leonard N. Stern School of Business.

“I am thrilled to be joining a premier restructuring advisory business and investment banking franchise. The Piper Sandler platform has tremendous resources and I am excited about the opportunity to collaborate with my colleagues and leverage the breadth and reputation of the full organization,” said Sam Karotkin.

The Piper Sandler restructuring group is an industry leading advisory team focused on financial restructurings, reorganizations and other complex financial transactions for public, private and governmental clients.

ABOUT PIPER SANDLER

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in the U.K. through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Ltd., authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Alternative asset management and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

