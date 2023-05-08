VIZIO Ads (NYSE: VZIO) today announced the launch of the VIZIO Branded Content Studio (VBCS), a new business unit created to bring fresh content offerings to millions of VIZIO viewers. The new division will be responsible for developing a slate of data-informed programming across a variety of formats and deliver entertainment we know viewers will enjoy.

VIZIO first tested the VBCS model with the premiere of %3Cb%3E%3Ci%3E3+Pointers%3C%2Fi%3E%3C%2Fb%3E, a short form series featuring Man vs. Food host Casey Webb and sponsored by BetMGM. Each episode features sports-themed recipes, beverages, and entertainment hacks designed to elevate the game-day viewing experience, with brand messaging from BetMGM seamlessly woven throughout each episode.

A preview of the VBCS slate includes:

Clean Break : Michelle Hobgood the Tiny Trainer reveals organizational tips and tricks that are functional, not flawless. Stemming from the popular TikTok trend, organizing hacks are now presented on the biggest screen in the home in an exclusive series created for the DIY’er.

Michelle Hobgood the Tiny Trainer reveals organizational tips and tricks that are functional, not flawless. Stemming from the popular TikTok trend, organizing hacks are now presented on the biggest screen in the home in an exclusive series created for the DIY’er. Island Eats : Travel enthusiasts and unique food lovers are taken on a journey to the most exclusive, hard-to-get-to places in the Caribbean. Each episode explores the flavors and textures of the deep blue sea with ocean-side cuisine you have to see, and catch, to believe.

: Travel enthusiasts and unique food lovers are taken on a journey to the most exclusive, hard-to-get-to places in the Caribbean. Each episode explores the flavors and textures of the deep blue sea with ocean-side cuisine you have to see, and catch, to believe. City Limits : Discover the adventure that lies just outside the limits of your favorite city. Every episode our host will take you just outside of the city to explore something unique that is definitely NOT on your agenda.

Discover the adventure that lies just outside the limits of your favorite city. Every episode our host will take you just outside of the city to explore something unique that is definitely NOT on your agenda. From the Ground Up: Comedian Rance+Nix takes business lovers on a mission to spotlight industry experts and entrepreneurs, ranging from food to fashion, culinary and retail. Each episode will tell the story of a passionate creator and the journey from an idea to launching a successful business.

“VBCS is the natural evolution for our team to offer advertisers an opportunity to authentically communicate the voice and value of their brand, into stories that resonate with VIZIO viewers,” said Steve DeMain, VP Branded Content and Sponsorships at VIZIO. “With a data-informed understanding of what our viewers are interested in, VBCS is uniquely positioned to offer a solution that few others can: a custom, exclusive branded content series that brings brands into the story and entertainment that consumers want to watch.”

About VIZIO Ads

VIZIO Ads was created to help deliver a more relevant advertising experience to consumers and brands alike. Offering premium, addressable advertising inventory inside of WatchFree+, SmartCast and within popular TV apps, VIZIO Ads gives advertisers the ability to reach new audiences with relevant messages at the right time. VIZIO Ads gives its customers personable service, app-level transparency, and screen-level verification to ensure brands can invest with confidence across one of the largest smart TV footprints in the U.S.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience.

