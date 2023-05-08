Guests will soon say “au revoir” to the Jubilee Tower at Horseshoe Las Vegas and “bonjour” to the Versailles Tower at Paris Las Vegas. Caesars Entertainment has unveiled plans to renovate the Jubilee Tower at Horseshoe Las Vegas and integrate it into Paris Las Vegas with a new name, Versailles Tower.

An investment exceeding $100 million, the Versailles Tower will feature a new exterior and interior. The renovation will introduce 756 redesigned luxury guestrooms and a pedestrian bridge connecting the Versailles Tower to the existing Paris resort. Caesars Entertainment offers more than 23,000 rooms across Las Vegas, and this renovated tower will showcase some of the finest rooms throughout its nine resorts.

“We know our guests, especially our Caesars Rewards® members, love Paris Las Vegas. Over the past year we’ve made significant enhancements to elevate the destination, bringing new concepts like Vanderpump à Paris, Nobu, The Bedford by Martha Stewart and most recently, a completely renovated sportsbook,” said Sean McBurney, Regional President of Caesars Entertainment. “The addition of the Versailles Tower makes Paris one of the largest resorts in the heart of The Strip. The interior and exterior will be completely reimagined and transformed into some of the best rooms in Las Vegas. When it opens this fall, our guests will have easy access to the incredible restaurants and gaming options they have grown to love at Paris Las Vegas.”

The Versailles Tower will feature some of the largest standard rooms on The Strip, starting at 436 square feet. In addition, select guestrooms will offer new 55-square-foot balconies with unmatched views of The Strip as part of the renovation. The enhanced rooms in the Versailles Tower at Paris Las Vegas are slated for completion in late 2023 with the pedestrian bridge to follow in early 2024.

