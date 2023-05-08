The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS), the leading specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home services, and thredUP, (NASDAQ: TDUP), one of the largest online resale platforms for apparel, shoes, and accessories, today announced a Closet Clean Out resale program that allows customers to resell gently-worn items for shopping credit at The Container Store. The Closet Clean Out program is powered by thredUP’s Resale-as-a-Service® (RaaS®), which enables the world's leading brands and retailers to deliver customizable, scalable resale experiences to their customers. The Container Store is the first custom closets retailer to collaborate with thredUP.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230501005196/en/

The Container Store Announces a Clean Out Resale Program Enabled by thredUP’s Resale-as-a-Service® (Photo: Business Wire)

“We at The Container Store believe in the power of organization to transform lives, and as a company, we are committed to a sustainable future for ourselves and our planet,” said Melissa Collins, Chief Marketing Officer of The Container Store. “We could not be happier with this program, where our customers can give new life to their belongings as they clean out and organize their spaces – and be rewarded with Container Store credit in the process. Together, we can slow fashion waste and reduce its impact on our planet.”

Beginning May 1, customers can earn an eGift Card to The Container Store for sending in their gently-worn women’s and kids’ clothing, shoes and accessories. To participate, customers can pick up a thredUP Clean Out Kit from any of The Container Store’s 97 retail stores or generate a prepaid shipping label from containerstore.thredup.com, fill any shippable box or bag with apparel, shoes, and accessories from any brand in their closet, and ship it to thredUP for free. For items that sell on thredUP, customers receive an eGIft card that can be used at both The Container Store and online at containerstore.com.

To kick off the program, The Container Store and thredUP are sponsoring+a+giveaway on Instagram where three winners will each receive a $500 eGift card to The Container Store and a $500 thredUP gift card. The giveaway will close on Friday, May 5 at 11:59 PM CST. Winners will be chosen and notified by Friday, May 12.

“thredUP was founded to solve a simple problem that most Americans face, which is having too many unworn clothes in our closets,” said James Reinhart, CEO of thredUP. “We've pioneered the simplest way to clean out your closet with our signature Clean Out Kit, and making those available at The Container Store, the go-to destination for home organization, offers customers yet another convenient way to give those clothes a second life. Together, we're reaching a new segment of American consumers to drive greater impact.”

The Closet Clean Out launch will coincide with The Container Store’s Sustainable Living event, when stores will highlight The Container Store’s curated assortment of sustainably-sourced product offerings. The Container Store is dedicated to helping its customers reduce the use of single-use plastic and environmentally harmful cleaning products and practices, and highlighted offerings will cross a variety of categories, including food preservation and hydration, recycling and composting, and natural cleaning.

About The Container Store

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) is the nation’s leading specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home services – a concept they originated in 1978. Today, with locations nationwide, the retailer offers more than 10,000 products designed to transform lives through the power of organization. Visit www.containerstore.com for more information about products, store locations, services offered and real-life inspiration. Follow The Container Store on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Pinterest and LinkedIn.

About The Container Store’s Commitment to Sustainability

The Container Store believes in transforming lives through the power of organization – and doing so as sustainably as possible. As a company that cares deeply about our impact on people and the planet, we are dedicated to searching the world over to bring our customers sustainable products. These offerings include those made from easily renewable or recycled resources, those that are easily recycled or composted, or those that promote the health of our environment and homes. We’re proud to make a difference through our commitment to sustainability, and will continue to evaluate our suppliers, materials, and sustainability practices to ensure we are doing all we can to protect our environment. For more details see our in-depth sustainability guide or our 2021 Sustainability Report (PDF).

About thredUP

thredUP is transforming resale with technology and a mission to inspire a new generation of consumers to think secondhand first. By making it easy to buy and sell secondhand, thredUP has become one of the world's largest online resale platforms for apparel, shoes and accessories. Sellers love thredUP because we make it easy to clean out their closets and unlock value for themselves or for the charity of their choice while doing good for the planet. Buyers love shopping value, premium and luxury brands all in one place, at up to 90% off estimated retail price. Our proprietary operating platform is the foundation for our managed marketplace and consists of distributed processing infrastructure, proprietary software and systems and data science expertise. With thredUP's Resale-as-a-Service, some of the world's leading brands and retailers are leveraging our platform to deliver customizable, scalable resale experiences to their customers. thredUP has processed over 137 million unique secondhand items from 55,000 brands across 100 categories. By extending the life cycle of clothing, thredUP is changing the way consumers shop and ushering in a more sustainable future for the fashion industry.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230501005196/en/