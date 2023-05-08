The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV), the country’s largest workers compensation insurer, today released its 2023 Injury Impact Report, which examined more than 1.2 million workers compensation claims from 2016 to 2020. The findings show that an employee’s time spent in a particular role and their age were driving factors in injury frequency and cost of claims, respectively.

“The data clearly highlights two populations to watch when it comes to workplace injuries: new and aging employees,” said Rich Ives, Vice President of Business Insurance Claim, Travelers. “As employers navigate turnover and a multigenerational workforce, it’s important that they stay aware of the risks that come with changing worker demographics so they can help keep employees safe and businesses running.”

Employees in their first year on a job, regardless of their age or industry experience, represented more than one-third (34%) of all claims and accounted for nearly 7 million missed workdays due to injury. Though they were injured less often than most other age groups, employees ages 60 and older had higher average costs per claim, totaling nearly 15% more than employees between the ages of 35 and 49 and approximately 140% more than those ages 18 to 24.

Other highlights from the report include:

The most common injuries – At 38%, strains and sprains accounted for the most injuries, followed by fractures (13%); contusions (8%); inflammation (7%); and dislocations (7%).

At 38%, strains and sprains accounted for the most injuries, followed by fractures (13%); contusions (8%); inflammation (7%); and dislocations (7%). The most common causes of injury – Overexertion caused the most claims (29%), followed by slips, trips and falls (23%); being struck by an object (13%); motor vehicle accidents (5%); and caught-in or caught-between hazards (5%).

Overexertion caused the most claims (29%), followed by slips, trips and falls (23%); being struck by an object (13%); motor vehicle accidents (5%); and caught-in or caught-between hazards (5%). The costliest common claims – Dislocations were the costliest of the most common injuries, coming in at almost three times the average cost per claim. Slips, trips and falls were among the most common causes of injuries and cost 35% more than the average claim, closely followed by motor vehicle accidents (33%).

Dislocations were the costliest of the most common injuries, coming in at almost three times the average cost per claim. Slips, trips and falls were among the most common causes of injuries and cost 35% more than the average claim, closely followed by motor vehicle accidents (33%). Workdays missed due to injury – On average, the injuries analyzed resulted in 71 missed workdays.

The construction industry had the highest average number of lost workdays per injury (99 workdays), followed by transportation (77 workdays).

Injured employees from small businesses missed an average of 79 workdays.

Slips, trips and falls caused employees to miss an average of 83 workdays, followed by motor vehicle accidents (79 workdays); overexertion (71 workdays); and being struck by an object (67 workdays).

As for the outliers, amputations led to some of the most expensive claims, costing nearly five times the average, followed by electric shock and multiple trauma injuries, such as breaking multiple bones at once. Together, these injuries accounted for slightly more than 1% of claims.

Ives added, “After an injury, an employee’s road back to work can be difficult, and the longer they remain out, the harder it can be for them to return – especially if they’re dealing with a psychosocial barrier, such as fear or worry. That’s why a holistic approach to recovery is so critical, and why we recommend employers promptly file claims after an incident – so that injured workers can immediately receive the help they need.”

To read the full report, visit Travelers.com%2Finjuryimpactreport.

About the 2023 Injury Impact Report

Travelers analyzed more than 1.2 million workers compensation claims it received between 2016 and 2020 from a variety of industries and business sizes. Findings were based solely on indemnity claims, where the injured employees could not immediately return to work and incurred medical costs.

About Travelers

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has more than 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $37 billion in 2022. For more information, visit Travelers.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230428005531/en/