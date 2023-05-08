Tyler+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that three innovative high school students from Maine were recently selected as winners of the 2023+Tyler+Technologies+Maine+App+Challenge, a contest that challenges students to show off their skills and creativity by building a mobile application.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230501005059/en/

Tyler announces the top three winners of the 2023 Maine App Challenge. (Photo: Business Wire)

The winners received scholarships totaling $10,000, which were presented at Tyler’s awards ceremony on April 29 at the University of Maine School of Law in Portland.

This year’s winners are:

First place: Matthew Fagerlund of Scarborough High School created GiRAPHER, an app that helps middle and high school students learn how to graph mathematical equations.

Matthew Fagerlund of Scarborough High School created GiRAPHER, an app that helps middle and high school students learn how to graph mathematical equations. Second place: Abigail Hews of Scarborough High School developed Resume Roulette, an app that produces custom resumes and tracks user information.

Abigail Hews of Scarborough High School developed Resume Roulette, an app that produces custom resumes and tracks user information. Third place: Sebastien Martinez of Yarmouth High School created ColoPrep, which enables users to successfully prepare for a colonoscopy procedure.

“Every year, we’re so impressed by the creativity of these high school students in their app creation,” said Chris Webster, president of Tyler’s ERP & Civic Division. “We hope that the Maine App Challenge continues to inspire these students to explore STEM-related careers in the future, especially careers in Maine as we want these talented students to know there are hundreds of great companies in Maine who need their skills.”

“This program has grown and is continuing to grow with great momentum. This year, we exceeded our submission expectations with more than double the number of submissions we had last year. We couldn’t be more pleased to see Maine’s bright young minds so engaged in the world of STEM,” said Matt Jones, manager of software engineering at Tyler.

Similar to last year, Tyler collaborated with the Foster Center for Innovation at the University of Maine to host a series of free workshops for students to help with brainstorming, prototyping, and testing their applications.

“Partnering on the Maine App Challenge over the past two years has proven to be a great way to engage students in innovation, and the University of Maine is excited to be working with Tyler Technologies on campus tours, workshops, and courses that will get students excited about STEM disciplines and pathways to higher education and future careers,” said Renee Kelly, associate vice president of strategic partnerships, innovation and engagement for the University of Maine.

The three Maine App Challenge winners were rewarded with scholarships totaling $10,000 in 529 college savings plans. The top 20 submission participants received an Oculus VR headset, and the top 10 submission participants will be granted a guaranteed internship interview following each student’s college sophomore year.

Tyler also awarded a $500 check to the Maine high school with the most teams or individuals submitting an eligible entry. This year, Biddeford Regional Center of Technology and Casco Bay High School tied with the same number of entries and will both receive $500.

The Maine App Challenge, which was developed in 2015 in partnership with Educate+Maine%27s+Project%26gt%3BLogin, introduces students to STEM-related disciplines and supports the notion that these students can excel in this field while remaining in Maine. Since its inception, the Maine App Challenge has gifted more than $80,000 in 529 college savings plans to students in Maine.

For more information about the Maine App Challenge, please contact [email protected].

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 40,000 successful installations across nearly 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

#TYL_General

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230501005059/en/