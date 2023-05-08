Yield10 Bioscience and Marathon Petroleum Corporation Sign LOI for Potential Investment and Offtake Agreement for Camelina Feedstock Oil for Renewable Fuels

Author's Avatar
9 hours ago
Article's Main Image

WOBURN, Mass., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (

YTEN, Financial) (“Yield10” or the “Company”), an agricultural bioscience company, today announced that it has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent (“LOI”) with Marathon Petroleum Corp. (: MPC, “Marathon”) for a potential investment and offtake agreement for low-carbon intensity Camelina feedstock oil for use in renewable fuels production. Marathon is a leading, integrated downstream energy company in the U.S.

“Yield10 continues to execute on our commercialization plan to supply low-carbon intensity Camelina feedstock oil to the growing North American biofuel market through a network of supply chain alliances,” said Oliver Peoples, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Yield10 Bioscience. “We look forward to working closely with Marathon’s team to finalize a definitive investment and offtake agreement as the basis for a strategic alliance in biofuels over the long term.”

In connection with the execution of the LOI, the Company also sold and issued a senior unsecured convertible promissory note to an affiliate of Marathon in the original principal amount of $1.0 million (the “Convertible Note”), which is convertible into shares of the Company’s common stock or other Qualified Securities (as defined in the Convertible Note), subject to certain conditions and limitations set forth in the Convertible Note. The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the Convertible Note for working capital and general corporate purposes. Additional information regarding the Convertible Note will be included in a Form 8-K to be filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The securities issued and sold in the private placement have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any states' securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of securities of the Company in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company that is using its differentiated trait gene discovery platform, the “Trait Factory”, to develop improved Camelina varieties for the production of proprietary seed products, and to discover high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries. Our goals are to efficiently establish a high value seed products business based on developing superior varieties of Camelina for the production of feedstock oils, PHA bioplastics and omega-3 (EPA, DHA+EPA) oils, and to license our yield traits to major seed companies for commercialization in major row crops, including corn, soybean and canola. Yield10 is headquartered in Woburn, MA and has a Canadian subsidiary, Yield10 Oilseeds Inc., located in Saskatoon, Canada.

For more information about the company, please visit www.yield10bio.com, or follow the Company on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

(YTEN-G)

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements in this release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release which are not strictly historical, including, without limitation, the Company’s plans and expectations related to the LOI and to working with Marathon, including plans to negotiate an investment and offtake agreement for Camelina feedstock oil; the Company’s plans to develop its Camelina business in the U.S. and other geographies; and the Company’s goals related to developing superior varieties of Camelina to produce biofuel feedstock oils, constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including the risks and uncertainties detailed in Yield10 Bioscience's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Yield10 assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the matters described herein.

Contacts:
Yield10 Bioscience:
Lynne H. Brum, (617) 682-4693, [email protected]

Investor Relations:
Bret Shapiro, (561) 479-8566, [email protected]
Managing Director, CORE IR

Media Inquiries:
Eric Fischgrund, [email protected]
FischTank PR

ti?nf=ODgyODk5MyM1NTYwMTg1IzIwMDYzNDI=
Yield10-Bioscience-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.