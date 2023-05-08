Northrop Grumman's Integrated Battle Command System Achieves Initial Operational Capability

Author's Avatar
9 hours ago
Article's Main Image

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrop Grumman Corporation’s (: NOC) Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS) has achieved initial operational capability from the U.S. Army. With this declaration, the system is now ready to be fielded to U.S. Army units to further support the development of the system’s capabilities.

IBCS is the cornerstone of the Army’s air and missile defense modernization strategy, replacing the multiple current air and missile defense command and control systems with a single system. The system has completed rigorous and demanding Initial Operational Test and Evaluation and numerous successful development and operational flight tests. During these demanding assessments, IBCS demonstrated its ability to deliver decision-quality fire control data across joint networks, increasing situational awareness and time for decision making.

“IBCS has the leading role in the Army’s air and missile defense modernization strategy because its ability to integrate multi-domain sensors to create fire quality fused data enables the warfighter to quickly decide on the best shooter to defend against incoming threats,” said Rebecca Torzone, vice president and general manager, combat systems and mission readiness, Northrop Grumman. “With its mature, proven and ready capabilities, IBCS transforms and extends the battlespace for the U.S. and its allies.”

This groundbreaking step toward putting multi-domain capabilities in the hands of the warfighter comes on the heels of the program’s recent approval for Full Rate Production. These milestones are the result of the successful completion of critical testing, and development of logistics, support and training. To date, IBCS has integrated, or demonstrated integration on numerous sensors and shooters from all U.S. service branches and allies. IBCS can quickly integrate additional systems given its open architecture – enabling the U.S. and its allies to move beyond interoperability to achieve the high level of multi-domain integration required today and in the future.

IBCS implements a modular, open and scalable architecture that integrates available assets in the battlespace onto a common, integrated fire control network, regardless of source, service or domain. Its architecture enables the efficient and affordable integration of current and future systems and extends the battlespace by disaggregating sensors and effectors. By enabling this high level of network integration, the warfighter is given unprecedented time to make accurate decisions. Through numerous successful developments, operational tests and demonstrations, IBCS has proven its capability to connect and fuse multi-service sensor data to multi-service weapons, demonstrating the Army’s contribution to Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) capabilities.

Northrop Grumman is a leading global aerospace and defense technology company. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with capabilities they need to connect and protect the world, and push the boundaries of human exploration across the universe. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers’ toughest problems, our 95,000 employees define possible every day.


U.S. military load a C-5 aircraft with Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS) equipment during a training session. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army)

Contact: Meaghan Cox
256-788-4977 (mobile)
[email protected]
ti?nf=ODgyOTAxMyM1NTY2OTY2IzIwMTA5MDg=
Northrop-Grumman-Corporation.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.