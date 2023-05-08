Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) today announced the appointment of Michelle Kennedy to Senior Vice President, Human Resources, effective immediately. In this role, Ms. Kennedy will be responsible for the Company's global human resources strategy and operations; talent management, including recruitment and leadership development; and compensation and benefits. Previously, the position was held by Vivian D’Elia, who has been with Movado Group for close to 30 years, and will remain with the Company as an advisor to support the transition until her retirement at the beginning of July.

“It has been a pleasure and a privilege to work so closely with Vivian for almost 30 years. Vivian played a critical role in helping make Movado Group a truly global company and the organization we are all proud to be a part of today. We wish her the very best in her retirement,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Movado Group, Efraim Grinberg. “We are thrilled to have Michelle Kennedy join the Movado Group business and I look forward to working with her and our business leaders as we continue to develop and grow the organization globally. Michelle’s experience, both domestically and internationally, will help continue to develop strategies that drive growth and the long-term success of the business with our people-first approach, dedication to talent, and commitment to a thriving culture.”

Most recently, Ms. Kennedy served as Williams-Sonoma’s Senior Vice President of HR with a focus on Talent Organizational Development, Internal communications and retail operations and was with the company for 12 years. Previously, Ms. Kennedy spent six years at Ralph Lauren, where she rose to Vice President of Human Resources, followed by six years as Vice President of HR at Christian Dior, where she led all HR functions for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and South America and supported Christian Dior’s expansion into the U.K.

“It’s an honor to join Movado Group, a company with iconic, global brands and an incredibly rich history,” said Michelle Kennedy. “I look forward to working closely with Efraim and the entire Movado Group team as we continue to prioritize talent development and retention while building on our legacy of creating the best brands in the industry.”

Ms. Kennedy joined the Retail Management Institute Advisory Board in 2023 and was a Committee Member for the Landmark Society of New York, New York for 5 years. Ms. Kennedy earned her B.A. in Political Science and Government from Miami University.

About Movado Group:

Movado Group, Inc. designs, sources, and globally distributes and sells MOVADO®, MVMT®, OLIVIA BURTON®, EBEL®, CONCORD®, CALVIN KLEIN®, COACH®, TOMMY HILFIGER®, HUGO BOSS® and LACOSTE® watches and, to a lesser extent jewelry and other accessories, and operates Movado Company Stores in the United States and Canada.

