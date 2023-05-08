Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG), the leading student-first connected learning platform, today announced that Colin Coggins joined the company as Senior Vice President of Chegg Skills, effective May 1, 2023. It also announced the appointment of Chris Mason, who joined the company on April 24, 2023, as Senior Vice President of Business Operations.

Colin Coggins is an accomplished business leader, best-selling author, educator, and mentor. He is the former Chief Commercial Officer of Fabric, an innovative retail technology company that last year reached a valuation of $1.5 billion.[1] Chris Mason was formerly Vice President of Marketplace Operations at Guild Education, a Chegg partner and the leading marketplace that enables employers to upskill their staff.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Colin and Chris to our leadership team,” said Dan Rosensweig, CEO and President of Chegg, Inc. “Their proven expertise in successfully scaling businesses at pioneering technology companies will be a huge asset to us as we continue on our mission to improve student outcomes and take advantage of AI in the rapidly changing world.”

Coggins previously served as Chief Revenue Officer at green logistics company Chanje, and Senior Vice-President of Sales at cloud-based identity platform Bitium, which was acquired by Google Cloud in 2017.[2] He is the co-author of the best-selling book, ‘The Unsold Mindset: Redefining What it Means to Sell’[3] published by HarperCollins earlier this year. Coggins is also an Adjunct Professor of Entrepreneurship at the University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business. In addition, he is a Lead Mentor at Techstars, one of the largest accelerators and pre-seed investors in the world, as well as Black Ambition, a non-profit founded by Pharrell Williams that seeks to close the opportunity and wealth gap through entrepreneurship. Coggins holds a B.A. in Sociology and Women Studies from UC Santa Barbara.

“As an educator myself, I fully share Chegg’s commitment to putting students first, whether they are just setting out on their higher education journey, or currently in the workforce looking to expand their skill set,” said Colin Coggins. “I am thrilled to be joining the incredible Chegg Skills team on their mission to support learners around the world as they navigate the fast-changing world of work.”

Mason was previously Global Vice-President of Strategy, Business Operations and Corporate Development at Marketo, Adobe’s marketing automation platform. Before that, he was Director of Business Operations at LinkedIn. Mason holds a B.A. in economics from UCLA, and an MBA from Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

“Chegg is an incredible company on a mission to make education and skills development more accessible so that students can get the most out of their lifelong learning journey,” said Chris Mason. “I am excited to work with such a passionate team that is dedicated to improving the student experience. I look forward to applying my skills and experience to this important mission.”

About Chegg

Millions of people all around the world Learn with Chegg. Our mission is to improve learning and learning outcomes by putting students first. We support life-long learners starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers. The Chegg platform provides products and services to support learners to help them better understand their academic course materials, and also provides personal and professional development skills training, to help them achieve their learning goals. Chegg is a publicly held company based in Santa Clara, California and trades on the NYSE under the symbol CHGG. For more information, visit www.chegg.com.

