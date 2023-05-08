WEST ELM AND MARIMEKKO LAUNCH SECOND LIMITED-EDITION COLLECTION FOR THE SUMMER 2023 SEASON

Global design company, West Elm, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today a second collaboration with Marimekko, the Finnish design house renowned for its art of printmaking. The new limited-edition collection is designed with summer lounging in mind, celebrating color and Marimekko’s iconic patterns. The limited-edition summer-inspired assortment includes sofas and chairs, water resistant indoor/outdoor pillows, a hammock and beach umbrellas bursting in rich marigold, poppy reds and cobalt blues. West Elm + Marimekko retails for $30-$1,399 and is exclusively available for purchase beginning on May 1st at westelm.com%2Fmarimekko.

West Elm is thrilled to be partnering with Marimekko once again following the success of the collaboration’s debut during the holiday season of 2022. The new summer assortment will build upon the consumer demand for pairing Marimekko’s iconic prints with West Elm’s modern aesthetic. Iconic Marimekko prints featured in the Summer Collection include Primavera (1972) and Kaivo (1964) by Maija Isola and Papajo (1968) by Annika Rimala.

Jeffrey Hannoosh, Senior Vice President of Product Design at West Elm states, “We are so excited to be working with Marimekko for our second exclusive product partnership. These celebrated and iconic prints originally created in the 1960s and 1970s were selected for their signature Marimekko style and embody an optimism that is perfect for summer life outdoors.”

Minna Kemell-Kutvonen, Design Director, Home & Print Design at Marimekko, added, “We are delighted to continue to work with West Elm and see our iconic prints come to life in this fun and playful summer collection featuring products made for both indoor and outdoor living."

Key items include the Outdoor Pillows ($59.00), Outdoor Papajo and Primavera Floor Cushions ($149.00), Papajo Hammock (179.00), Outdoor Papajo Rug ($399.00) and the Outdoor Printed Umbrella ($499.00)

To learn more about West Elm + Marimekko, please visit westelm.com%2Fmarimekko.

West Elm + Marimekko will also be available for purchase in Canada at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.westelm.ca%2Fmarimekko.

Customers are also invited to join the conversation about the collaboration on social media with @westelm and @marimekko.

ABOUT WEST ELM:

Born in Brooklyn in 2002, West Elm is a global design company dedicated to transforming people’s lives and spaces through creativity, style, and purpose. We create original, modern, and affordable home decor, and curate a global selection of local, ethically sourced, and Fair Trade Certified™ products available online and in 100+ stores worldwide. We are a part of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (

NYSE:WSM, Financial), the world's largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, and participate in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the fleet of best-in-class brands.

ABOUT MARIMEKKO:

Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company’s product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2022, the company's net sales were EUR 167 million and brand sales of the products worldwide amounted to EUR 382 million. Globally, there are roughly 150 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 35 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 460 people. The company’s share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230501005089/en/

