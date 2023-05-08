National Vision Launches See Inside Collection to Highlight Mental Health Awareness

Author's Avatar
9 hours ago
Article's Main Image

National Vision, Inc., the nation’s second largest optical retailer and provider of quality, affordable eye care and eyewear, recognized the start of Mental Health Awareness Month with the launch of its new limited edition See Inside frame collection designed to bring attention to the importance of mental health.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230501005130/en/

See_Inside_NV_press_release.jpg

National Vision's new See Inside frame collection was designed to bring attention to the importance of mental health. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our objective with this collection is to help people to look and feel their best, while supporting a very important cause,” said Megan Molony, Senior Vice President, Chief Merchandising and Managed Care Officer. “It’s a reminder that what you see on the outside is not always how people are feeling on the inside, and to therefore treat each other with kindness.”

In conjunction with the launch, National Vision’s philanthropic foundation, 20/20 Quest, is making a $25,000 donation to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.

“A pair of glasses can change the way a person sees the world, but also the way they see themselves,” said Jacqueline Grove, Senior Vice President, Talent and Development; Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Culture; and Philanthropy. “The See Inside collection is about honoring mental health as a critically important issue that deserves to be seen. This commitment is reflected in our support of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.”

The See Inside collection features 24 frames, each named for a feeling that contributes to mental wellness, such as Accepted, Capable, Confident, Empowered, Inspired, Understood and more. The collection includes a range of colors, frame shapes and two-tone designs reflecting the many different forms mental health can take. The frames also feature a green ribbon icon, showing the wearer's support for mental health awareness.

The collection was created in partnership with Match Eyewear, a leading eyewear company known for its fashion collaborations and commitment to social responsibility. Ethan Goodman, President of Match Eyewear, emphasized the importance of mental health awareness. "We believe that eyewear should not only look great but also serve a greater purpose, so we are proud to create a collection of frames in partnership with National Vision that advocates for mental health and provides a fashionable way for people to show their support."

Customers can purchase See Inside frames at America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, select Vision Centers brought to you by Walmart and online at www.americasbest.com%2Fmental-health-awareness.

About National Vision Holdings, Inc.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) is the second largest optical retail company (by sales) in the United States with over 1,300 stores in 44 states and Puerto Rico. With a mission of helping people by making quality eye care and eyewear more affordable and accessible, the company operates five retail brands: America%26rsquo%3Bs+Best+Contacts+%26amp%3B+Eyeglasses, Eyeglass+World, Vision+Centers inside select Walmart stores, and Vista Opticals inside select+Fred+Meyer+stores and on select+military+bases, and several e-commerce websites, offering a variety of products and services for customers’ eye care needs. For more information, please visit www.nationalvision.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230501005130r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230501005130/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.