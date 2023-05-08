National Vision, Inc., the nation’s second largest optical retailer and provider of quality, affordable eye care and eyewear, recognized the start of Mental Health Awareness Month with the launch of its new limited edition See Inside frame collection designed to bring attention to the importance of mental health.

“Our objective with this collection is to help people to look and feel their best, while supporting a very important cause,” said Megan Molony, Senior Vice President, Chief Merchandising and Managed Care Officer. “It’s a reminder that what you see on the outside is not always how people are feeling on the inside, and to therefore treat each other with kindness.”

In conjunction with the launch, National Vision’s philanthropic foundation, 20/20 Quest, is making a $25,000 donation to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.

“A pair of glasses can change the way a person sees the world, but also the way they see themselves,” said Jacqueline Grove, Senior Vice President, Talent and Development; Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Culture; and Philanthropy. “The See Inside collection is about honoring mental health as a critically important issue that deserves to be seen. This commitment is reflected in our support of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.”

The See Inside collection features 24 frames, each named for a feeling that contributes to mental wellness, such as Accepted, Capable, Confident, Empowered, Inspired, Understood and more. The collection includes a range of colors, frame shapes and two-tone designs reflecting the many different forms mental health can take. The frames also feature a green ribbon icon, showing the wearer's support for mental health awareness.

The collection was created in partnership with Match Eyewear, a leading eyewear company known for its fashion collaborations and commitment to social responsibility. Ethan Goodman, President of Match Eyewear, emphasized the importance of mental health awareness. "We believe that eyewear should not only look great but also serve a greater purpose, so we are proud to create a collection of frames in partnership with National Vision that advocates for mental health and provides a fashionable way for people to show their support."

Customers can purchase See Inside frames at America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, select Vision Centers brought to you by Walmart and online at www.americasbest.com%2Fmental-health-awareness.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) is the second largest optical retail company (by sales) in the United States with over 1,300 stores in 44 states and Puerto Rico. With a mission of helping people by making quality eye care and eyewear more affordable and accessible, the company operates five retail brands: America%26rsquo%3Bs+Best+Contacts+%26amp%3B+Eyeglasses, Eyeglass+World, Vision+Centers inside select Walmart stores, and Vista Opticals inside select+Fred+Meyer+stores and on select+military+bases, and several e-commerce websites, offering a variety of products and services for customers’ eye care needs. For more information, please visit www.nationalvision.com.

