Fathom Digital Manufacturing to Hold First Quarter 2023 Conference Call on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:30 am ET

9 hours ago
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp. (NYSE: FATH), an industry leader in on-demand digital manufacturing services, today announced that it plans to issue financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Monday, May 15, 2023 before the open of market trading. Fathom will also hold a conference call the same day at 8:30 am Eastern Time.

To participate in the conference call, please dial +1-833-470-1428 (US) or +1-833-950-0062 (international) and use the access code: 522761. The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and include a slide presentation. To access the webcast and supporting materials, please visit the investor relations section of Fathom’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.fathommfg.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available through May 22, 2023 by dialing +1-866-813-9403 (US) or +1-226-828-7578 (international) and entering the access code: 412938. The event will also be archived on Fathom’s website.

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing

Fathom is one of the largest on-demand digital manufacturing platforms in North America, serving the comprehensive product development and low- to mid-volume manufacturing needs of some of the largest and most innovative companies in the world. With more than 25 quick turn manufacturing processes combined with an extensive national footprint, Fathom seamlessly blends in-house capabilities across plastic and metal additive technologies, CNC machining, injection molding and tooling, sheet metal fabrication, design and engineering, and more. Fathom has more than 35 years of industry experience and is at the forefront of the Industry 4.0 digital manufacturing revolution, serving clients in the technology, defense, aerospace, medical, automotive, IOT sectors, and others. Fathom's certifications include: ITAR Registered, ISO 9001:2015 Design Certified, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13485:2016, AS9100:2016, and NIST 800-171. To learn more, visit https%3A%2F%2Ffathommfg.com%2F.

