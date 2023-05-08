Chase and Amazon Announce New Benefits and Features on the Amazon Visa Card Portfolio

9 hours ago
Today, Chase and Amazon announced new benefits and features on the Amazon Visa card portfolio, providing cardmembers with increased opportunity to earn cash back on purchases made with their card and a newly added feature to earn and redeem their rewards daily. The credit cards also feature new names—Prime Visa and Amazon Visa—and updated designs.

Prime Visa and Amazon Visa cardmembers can now earn 5% back and 3% back, respectively, on purchases made through Chase Travel, Chase’s new and enhanced travel booking platform. Both Prime Visa and Amazon Visa cardmembers can also now earn 2% back on local transit and commuting, including rideshare. Additionally, cardmembers are able to earn, view, and redeem rewards earned on their card daily, rather than monthly, with the introduction of daily rewards. Prime Visa cardmembers will continue to earn uncapped 5% back on Amazon purchases—on top of the savings, convenience, and entertainment that comes with Prime in one, single membership—while Amazon Visa cardmembers will receive 3% back on Amazon purchases.

“The addition of travel-based earn opportunities on the cards and ability to now redeem rewards points earned on purchases as soon as the next day means we’re providing even more value to our cardmembers, faster,” said William Mahoney, General Manager of Amazon Visa cards at Chase.

To celebrate the new benefits, for a limited time, new Prime Visa cardmembers will receive a $150 Amazon gift card and can earn 5% back on all purchases, up to $2,500, for three months after account opening. New Amazon Visa cardmembers will receive a $60 Amazon gift card and can earn 3% back on all purchases, up to $1,500, for three months after account opening.

“We’re excited to offer cardmembers—whether Prime members or not—even more ways to earn rewards for their Amazon purchases and every day activities,” said Tyler Aldrich, director of Amazon Payment Products. “We’re committed to providing customers value during their shopping experience, and we look forward to introducing more ways for customers to save and earn on Amazon.”

Customers interested in a Prime membership can sign up for a free 30-day trial at amazon.com%2Fprime, and can earn rewards on either the Prime Visa or Amazon Visa during the Prime trial membership period.

A full list of Prime Visa and Amazon Visa benefits include:

Prime Visa (Formerly the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card)

  • NEW: 5% back on purchases made through Chase Travel, with an eligible Prime membership
  • NEW: 2% back on local transit and commuting, including rideshare
  • 5% back at Amazon and Whole Foods Market, with an eligible Prime membership
  • 2% back at restaurants and at gas stations
  • 1% back on all other purchases
  • No annual fee
  • No foreign transaction fees
  • Protection benefits and services including:
    • Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver
    • Baggage Delay Insurance
    • Lost Luggage Reimbursement
    • Roadside Dispatch
    • Travel Accident Insurance
    • Travel and Emergency Assistance
    • Extended Warranty Protection
    • Purchase Protection

Amazon Visa (Formerly the Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card)

  • NEW: 3% back on purchases made through Chase Travel
  • NEW: 2% back on local transit and commuting, including rideshare
  • 3% back at Amazon and Whole Foods Market
  • 2% back at restaurants and at gas stations
  • 1% back on all other purchases
  • No annual fee
  • No foreign transaction fees
  • Same protection benefits and services as the Prime Visa, noted above.

For more information on the welcome offer, as well as the Amazon Visa or Prime Visa, please visit Amazon.com%2FPrimeVisa.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading financial services firm based in the United States with assets of $3.7 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves nearly 80 million consumers and 5.7 million small businesses, with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: More than 4,700 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, 16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com.

