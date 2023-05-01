Forte Minerals Engages ITG as Market Maker to Enhance Trading Liquidity

VANCOUVER, BC, May 1, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") (CSE: CUAU) (OTCQB: FOMNF) (Frankfurt: 2OA) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to provide market-making services in accordance with the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") policies. ITG will be responsible for trading shares of the Company on the CSE and other trading venues to help maintain a reasonable market and enhance the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

Under the agreement, ITG will receive CAD$6,000 per month, payable monthly in advance. The contract is on a month-to-month term and automatically renews unless terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. There are no performance factors in the contract, and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. At the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

"Engaging ITG as our market maker is an important step for Forte as we seek to enhance the liquidity and trading of our common shares." said Patrick Elliott, President & CEO

About ITG
Independent Trading Group Inc. is a Toronto-based IIROC dealer-member specializing in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, ITG has leveraged its proprietary technology to deliver high-quality liquidity provision and execution services to various public issuers and institutional investors.

About Forte
Forte Minerals Corp. is a copper and gold exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, discovering, and developing projects in Peru.

The Company aims to generate significant value growth by moving quickly along the line of opportunity, from early-stage exploration towards resource definition and target development, while eliminating early-stage grassroots risk. Forte Minerals has three properties that offer this opportunity, with tremendous upside considering their geological potential.

On behalf of FORTE MINERALS CORP.
(signed) "Patrick Elliott"
 Chief Executive Officer

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Forte Minerals Corp.

