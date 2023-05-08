Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: %3Cb%3ETSCO%3C%2Fb%3E), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, in partnership with reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year and passionate animal advocate Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation, announced today the first grants funded by customer donations to the Relief for Rescues Fund have been dispersed to support shelters and impacted animals of recent natural disasters. Since its inception in March, the fund has generated over $357,000 to help support shelter animals affected by disasters such as floods, fires, hurricanes and tornadoes.

"Our hearts break for the communities and shelter animals that have been impacted by recent devastating weather events, including tornadoes, storms and flooding," said Kimberley Gardiner, chief marketing officer at Tractor Supply. "In partnership with MuttNation, we've been able to quickly deploy our first Relief for Rescues grants and provide life-changing support to shelters and shelter animals in their time of greatest need. This meaningful impact underlines Tractor Supply's passion for caring for and protecting pets and animals."

In late March, as record snowpack began to melt and rainstorms approached, severe flooding swept through California’s Central Valley. Central California Animal Disaster Team, a nonprofit organization focused on assisting emergency response agencies with animal evacuation, emergency sheltering, search and rescue and animal reunification, has been on the ground assisting homeless animals. With Relief for Rescue funding, they have been able to provide food and medical care for these animals, while also keeping pets and pet parents together by housing them at the same facility.

During another March storm, a violent EF4 tornado swept through Mississippi, devastating the area and its community. Amory Humane (Amory, Mississippi) and South Delta Animal Rescue (Rolling Fork, Mississippi) were among the damaged structures. Relief for Rescue funds have been earmarked to assist these shelters with food, medical supplies and materials needed to rebuild.

MuttNation and Tractor Supply will disperse additional grants to these and other organizations as needs continue to arise.

“My heart goes out to everyone in the communities that have been hit so hard by the recent tornadoes over these past few weeks,” adds Lambert. “I am so grateful, especially now, to the hundreds of thousands of animal lovers who generously supported the launch of our MuttNation-Tractor Supply Relief For Rescues Fund, showing they care as deeply as I do about helping with the recovery process and proving, once again, we are always strongest when we work together.”

In celebration of the initiative’s launch, from March 6-12, Tractor Supply invited customers to donate to the Relief for Rescues Fund at checkout in-store, online at TractorSupply.com or via the Tractor Supply mobile app. The inspiration for the fund came after Lambert witnessed the impact of 2017’s Hurricane Harvey on shelter pets while on the ground in Houston during recovery efforts. In addition to providing funding via Relief for Rescues, MuttNation also works directly with transport partners to assist and relocate animals during times of natural disaster.

To learn more about Relief for Rescues and MuttNation, visit MuttNation.com.

About Tractor Supply Company

For 85 years, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: %3Cb%3ETSCO%3C%2Fb%3E) has been passionate about serving the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, gardeners, pet enthusiasts and all those who enjoy living Life Out Here. Tractor Supply is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., ranking 294 on the 2022 Fortune 500. The company’s more than 52,000 Team Members are known for delivering legendary service and helping customers pursue their passions, whether that means being closer to the land, taking care of animals or living a hands-on, DIY lifestyle. In store and online, Tractor Supply provides what customers need – anytime, anywhere, any way they choose at the low prices they deserve.

As of April 1, 2023, the Company operated 2,164 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, including 81 stores acquired from Orscheln Farm and Home in 2022 that will be rebranded to Tractor Supply by the end of 2023. For more information on Tractor Supply, visit www.tractorsupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer providing products and services for pet owners. As of April 1, 2023, the Company operated 189 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit www.Petsense.com.

About MuttNation Foundation

Founded by Miranda and her mom, Bev Lambert, in 2009, MuttNation is a donation-supported 501c(3) nonprofit organization that has raised over $8.5 million since inception with a mission to promote the adoption of shelter pets, advance spay & neuter and educate the public about the benefits of these actions. MuttNation also works with transport partners to assist and relocate animals during times of natural disaster. MuttNation Fueled by Miranda Lambert, a pet line of toys and supplies that benefits the Foundation, is available exclusively at Tractor Supply Company stores throughout the US. For more information and to donate, visit www.muttnation.com.

