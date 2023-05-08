Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, today announced Marcus Bertilson as its first-ever Chief Strategy & Services Officer. Bertilson will be responsible for overseeing strategy, customer onboarding, customer support and customer success teams.

"We are beyond excited to welcome Marcus to the Weave team," said Brett White, CEO of Weave. "With his wealth of knowledge in B2B SaaS, deep understanding of delivering best-in-class customer experiences, and track record of go-to-market execution, I have no doubt that he will bring invaluable insights into our strategic planning and will play a pivotal role in our continued success."

Bertilson brings nearly two decades of revenue growth and strategy experience. Before joining Weave, he served as the Senior Vice President of Revenue and Strategy at Thumbtack where he successfully led and scaled global revenue, strategy, and customer-facing teams. Prior to Thumbtack, Bertilson was an engagement manager at McKinsey & Company where he led global consultant teams to solve top management's most challenging strategic questions and helped them realize their most significant opportunities.

“Weave’s customer-focused culture, product growth and commitment to providing best-in-class solutions and support to its users make it a special company,” Bertilson said. “I look forward to joining the executive team and growing Weave’s impact on its 27,000+ customers."

