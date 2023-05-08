Forian Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on May 12, 2023

8 hours ago
NEWTOWN, PA, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Forian Inc. (

FORA, Financial), a provider of data science driven information and analytics solutions to the healthcare and life sciences industries, will announce its first quarter 2023 financial results on Friday, May 12, 2023, after the close of the market. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. (ET) on May 12, 2023 to discuss the results.

To register for the conference call, click here. The webcast will be available live at edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6zksapow. This information is also available on our website at www.forian.com/investors. The earnings release along with a replay of the call promptly following its conclusion will be available at the same site.

About Forian

Forian provides a unique suite of data management capabilities and proprietary information and analytics solutions to optimize and measure operational, clinical and financial performance for customers within the traditional and emerging life sciences and healthcare payer and provider segments. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.forian.com.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, which may include GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, and often contain words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “see,” “will,” “would,” “target,” similar expressions and variations or negatives of these words. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control and are not guarantees of future results, such as statements about future financial and operating results, company strategy and intended product offerings and market positioning. These and other forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements and, therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any such statements and caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, those risks and uncertainties associated with operations, strategy and goals, our ability to execute on our strategy and the additional risks and uncertainties set forth more fully under the caption “Risk Factors” in Forian’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 30, 2023, and elsewhere in Forian’s filings and reports with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

Media and Investor Contact:
forian.com/investors
[email protected]
267-225-6263

SOURCE Forian Inc.

