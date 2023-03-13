PDUFA Action Date is October 20, 2023

LAVAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2023 / Bausch Health Companies Inc. ( NYSE:BHC, Financial)( TSX:BHC, Financial) and its dermatology business, Ortho Dermatologics, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for investigational IDP-126 (clindamycin 1.2%/adapalene 0.15%/benzoyl peroxide 3.1%) Gel with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of October 20, 2023. If approved, IDP-126 has the potential to be the first of its kind fixed dose triple combination treatment for acne vulgaris.

"In requesting approval from the FDA, we are hopeful that we may be able to bring a first-of-its kind triple-combination acne treatment to the millions of Americans who suffer from acne each year," said Thomas J. Appio, Chief Executive Officer, Bausch Health. "The treatment of acne can be challenging and may often require multiple therapies. With the potential of a triple-combination product, we believe IDP-126, if approved, could not only help alleviate the existing burden of treatment but also potentially help patient outcomes."

The NDA submitted for IDP-126 includes data from two successfully completed Phase 3 multicenter, randomized, placebo controlled clinical trials in 363 patients with acne vulgaris. Both studies met all co-primary efficacy endpoints, including absolute change from baseline in inflammatory lesion count, absolute change from baseline in non-inflammatory lesion count and percentage of patients achieving treatment success (2 grade reduction of the EGSS with a final score of clear (0) or almost clear (1)). Both studies showed treatment-emergent adverse events were of mild to moderate severity.

Acne is the most common skin problem in the United States, which occurs when hair follicles become obstructed with sebum and skin cells, resulting in the formation of whiteheads, blackheads, or pimples to appear on the face, forehead, chest, upper back and shoulders.1,2 Up to 50 million Americans have acne.2 Depending on its severity, acne can cause emotional distress and scar the skin.2

About Ortho Dermatologics

Ortho Dermatologics is one of the largest prescription and aesthetic dermatology businesses dedicated to helping patients in the treatment of a range of conditions, including psoriasis,onychomycosis, actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis and other dermatoses. More information can be found at www.ortho-dermatologics.com.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our healthcare products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling ownership interest in Bausch + Lomb Corporation. With our leading durable brands, we are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

