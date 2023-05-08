Arbor Day Foundation Recognizes Entergy As 2023 Tree Line USA Utility

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2023 / Entergy Corporation:

The Arbor Day Foundation has recognized Entergy as a 2023 Tree Line USA utility for its commitment to urban forestry in its communities.

The Tree Line USA program recognizes electric utilities for implementing best practices that protect and develop America's urban tree canopy. The program is a partnership between the Arbor Day Foundation and the National Association of State Foresters, which promotes delivering safe and reliable electricity while maintaining healthy community forests.

"Trees and vegetation are part of our region's natural environment and also one of the leading causes of power outages for utilities," said Charles Long, interim senior vice president of power delivery. "Entergy has a robust vegetation management program that protects the power lines and ensures reliable electric service for our customers' homes and businesses. At the same time, we're helping sustain both our urban and rural landscapes, which improves quality of life for our customers and communities."

Entergy achieved the Tree Line USA recognition by meeting five program standards: quality tree care, annual worker training, tree planting and public education, a tree-based energy conservation program, and a sponsorship of or participation in annual Arbor Day events.

"Trees are essential to creating more urban green spaces in communities across the United States," said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. "In addition, they provide important benefits to residents, including clean air, clean water, and vital tree shade. Service providers like Entergy demonstrate how easily trees and utilities can co-exist for the benefit of communities and residents."

By joining the Tree Line USA program, energy service providers benefit from lowering line clearance costs due to proper pruning. As a result of those properly pruned and maintained trees, customers and communities benefit from increased reliability of service because those trees will have healthy root systems that decay less, have less structural weakness, and ultimately result in fewer downed lines during storms.

For more information about Entergy's tree management practices, visit Entergy's website.

