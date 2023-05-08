Boston Scientific Wins Two Edison Awards

Author's Avatar
7 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2023 / Boston Scientific
ea82e73f-1281-40dd-a03a-854d48a4ac35.jpg

The winners of this year's awards

Each day, Boston Scientific is dedicated to transforming lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of people around the world. Boston Scientific was recently recognized by the Edison Awards for two innovative products that are making a meaningful difference for the patients the company helps to serve.

EXALT™ Model B Single-Use Bronchoscope received a Gold award in the Medtech category. EXALT Model B has contributed to the evolution of the standard of care within bronchoscopy. The single-use bronchoscope was specifically designed and optimized for bedside procedures and features suction capabilities and the familiar feel of reusable models.

"At Boston Scientific, we are always pushing ourselves to drive innovation based on direct input from physicians," said Mike Jones, senior vice president and president, Endoscopy. "EXALT Model B was designed to help provide ease of navigation and visualization during bronchoscopies. It also helps improve operational efficiencies for hospitals by removing any unplanned downtime due to equipment out for repair or having to wait for the scopes to be cleaned."

Image guided programming with STIMVIEW™ XT technology was awarded a Silver award in Artificial Intelligence Assisted Medicine category. The advanced software, which is powered by our collaboration with Brainlab AG, is used with the Vercise Genus™ Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) system that is designed to offer a streamlined approach to DBS programming for people living with Parkinson's disease. STIMVIEW XT uses patient-specific, 3D visualization of the anatomy and imaging of the implanted DBS lead to enable clinicians to see, shape and steer DBS therapy to where it's needed most.

"This recognition reinforces our ongoing commitment to deliver best-in-class innovations that ultimately help those living with Parkinson's," said Milad Girgis, vice president, general manager, Brain Franchise for Neuromodulation. "The technology behind STIMVIEW XT allows clinicians to personalize therapy and better address the unique needs of their patients."

The Edison Awards is an annual event honoring excellence in new product and service development, marketing, human-centered design and innovation. The awards symbolize the persistence and excellence personified by Thomas Edison and his Menlo Park team who successfully brought an unprecedented number of innovations to the market.

Learn about previous Edison Awards and more honors Boston Scientific has received for its innovation and leadership.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Boston Scientific on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Boston Scientific
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/boston-scientific
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Boston Scientific



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/752116/Boston-Scientific-Wins-Two-Edison-Awards

img.ashx?id=752116

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.