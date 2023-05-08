Celebrating National Entrepreneurship Week: Our Commitment to Nourishing Economic Empowerment

7 hours ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2023 / Herbalife Nutrition:

Every day, we help millions around the world live their best lives with our science-backed products that support balanced nutrition and by providing economic opportunities through our direct selling business model, encouraging people to become entrepreneurs and have a positive impact in their communities.

Our global presence means we are committed to doing more to provide life-changing opportunities focused on our Global Responsibility (GR) core pillars:

  • Healthy communities
  • Economic empowerment
  • Environmental stewardship

To celebrate National Entrepreneurship Week, we're diving into our Economic Empowerment Pillar, which supports programs worldwide that advance and support inclusive economies for underrepresented communities and promote entrepreneurship. Mentorship and training that supports educational achievements have the potential to significantly improve outcomes for youth and pave the way for personal empowerment while strengthening local communities.

What makes Economic Empowerment a Pillar in Our Global Responsibility Journey

According to the International Labor Organization, almost half a billion people work fewer paid hours than they would like or lack adequate access to paid work. We aim to target this global challenge by supporting organizations that empower opportunities for underserved, vulnerable and minority communities.

We understand and appreciate the challenges and opportunities for entrepreneurs and strongly believe that small businesses are an essential part of any thriving community.

That's why we work with leading non-profit organizations around the globe to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs through leadership and mentorship programs so more people can be empowered to reach their full potential.

By supporting partners such as the Village Book Builders and the U.S. African Development Foundation (USADF), we are working to empower entrepreneurship and increase job opportunities in marginalized communities.

Village Book Builders

Looking for ways to empower our employees to make a difference, we partnered with the Village Book Builders nonprofit organization because it encompasses values we work to cultivate.

Village Book Builders empowers villages worldwide to end poverty through education. One way they do so is by connecting volunteers to serve as mentors to students in developing communities around the globe. In 2021, Herbalife Nutrition employees participated in pilot mentorship sessions with students in Ghana during an eight-week program.

U.S. African Development Foundation (USADF)

We are proud partners with USADF, and supported five African social entrepreneurs through our Nutrition for Zero Hunger program in 2022.

The focus of USADF has been to champion a community-led, participatory approach by supporting entrepreneurs that are working to address some of Africa's most significant challenges around food insecurity, energy poverty, and unemployment, particularly among women and youth.

For example, one of the entrepreneurs, Nobukhosi Ndlovu, Founder and Managing Director, Nutrie Foods, started her company to offer healthy food while giving back to the community by providing a fair-trade market for female farmers' produce.

These success stories confirm how cross sector alliances can transform entire communities and change lives by empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs with new skills and resources that potentially could unlock economic opportunities in the fields they plan on pursuing through leadership and mentorship programs.

