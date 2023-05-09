GREEN CURES & BOTANICAL DISTRIBUTION INC announces the acquisition of MARVEL VISION CENTER

May 1, 2023
DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2023 / Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc, (OTC PINK:GRCU), May 2023 is pleased to announce that the company has acquired MARVEL VISIONS INC, www.marvelvisions.com.

Robert Tanko, CEO said: "We have acquired Marvel Visions Inc for cash and stock. This acquisition will bring positive cash flow to GRCU".

Marvel Vision has 2 branches, one is open and located at Upper Darby, Pennsylvania. The second location is at Hamilton, Montana. The owner/seller will remain with the company for at least two (2) years performing eye care. Company goal is to bring cash flow, enhance shareholder value and confidence. These retail offices have been in existence for decades. Business plan is to roll up additional Vision care retail stores in the nation.

Our experienced optometrist will treat patients with utmost care and trains the first-time contact lens users the best and the easiest way possible. We also specialize in child eye care and offer specialized eye care for children. To serve you better we operate seven days a week. Our store is especially designed for wheelchair access and upon need we also provide transportation for disabled patients. We are equipped with great staff to solve ocular problems with our service and dedication.

We are one of the few Optical boutiques who does drill mounts in the premise within one hour. Our modern lab edges lens with Precision. We also offer free of charge adjustments and minor repairs. We also provide special order of frames and lens within reach. And all our special-order lenses Are manufactured in the best labs of the nation.

Marvel Visions Inc. has financials to post pertaining to the year end of 2022. The company plans on including them in the financial report due in the Middle of May 2023 for Q1.

About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTC: GRCU)

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is a Holding Company positioned in the health and wellness segment. It is also providing products and ancillary services in the mental wellness segment and Optical-Vision medical care.

The company plans on using both Twitter, LinkedIn, and facebook for ongoing communication with the public. Currently the company used Twitter and LinkedIn.

https://twitter.com/grcu_otc

https://www.linkedin.com/company/green-cures-botanical-distribution-inc/

Safe harbor Statement:

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward- looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

Media Contact: Alex Leo: 302 553 5205

SOURCE: Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc.



