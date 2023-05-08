Key4Women Hosts Free Webinar To Help Women Learn New Tactics To Achieve Balance and Confidence in Their Professional and Personal Lives

7 hours ago
CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2023 / KeyBank's Key4Women will present "The Big Three for Women in Business: Balance, Confidence, and Self-Care," a free, one-hour virtual event on Wednesday, May 17, at 3p.m. eastern standard time.

The webinar will feature three strong women who hold a variety of business roles and have found success by blazing their own paths and creating their own destinies. The audience will walk away with tips and advice on the following:

  • How to speak up and be heard with confidence in every interaction.
  • How to establish a solid support network for your business and personal growth.
  • When and how to say no when it doesn't serve you or your business.

Guest speakers include:

  • Constance Hill-Johnson- Owner, Visiting Angels Cleveland, Chairperson, Board of Directors, The Cleveland Foundation.
  • Miya Nazzaro- Managing Attorney, Nazzaro PLLC
  • Omelia C. Thornton- CEO, First Invest Inc., and Zippy Taxes

These days, being a women business owner or professional can be demanding, leaving women depleted and feeling as though they are racing for the top, yet never getting ahead. The demand of managing your personal life adds to the exhaustion and challenge. But women must remember they are not alone. There are ways to build a resource of contacts to call on for various needs and support. But where do you start and how do you create a useful support system? This webinar will address questions of how to achieve balance, improve your confidence and create time for self-care.

"The topics of this webinar are important to all of us, yet often seem unattainable," said Rachael Sampson, Key4Women Leader. "Key4Women is proud to bring the stories and advice of these strong women to our attendees to show them that anything is possible, and balance is within reach. We look forward to this energizing conversation and for guests to put the advice into action."

For more information, visit key.com/women, or register online by May 16th here.

